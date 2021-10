ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Lincoln at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU women^5:35 p.m.

Toilet Paper Game

Barclay at JBU men^7:35 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LR Parkview at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Sperry at Kansas^7 p.m.

Colcord at Porter^7 p.m.

Keota at Watts^7 p.m.

Oaks at Sasakwa^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Southwestern Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Central Christian at JBU^1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Springdale^6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Evangel (Mo.) at JBU women^7:05 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma Wesleyan^7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Maroon & Gray^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Maroon & Gray^TBA

November 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Bethel (Tenn.)^3:05 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at JBU men^7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Southwestern Assemblies of God^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs

Class 5A Girls Meet^2 p.m.

Class 5A Boys Meet^2:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Kansas at Dewey^7 p.m.

Canadian at Colcord^7 p.m.

Watts at Summit Christian^7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Oaks^7 p.m.

November 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women vs. Campbellsville^11:05 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at SAC Championships^TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Texas Wesleyan^1 p.m.

