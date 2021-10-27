OPINION: Musings, corrections and updates

Now and then, I'm faced with many topics to discuss without enough material to justify an entire treatise. So, this week I'll ramble on about an assortment of issues.

Mr. Todd Thurman of SwineTex Consulting Services, LLC (yes, that is an actual company), in Weatherford, Texas, took exception to a statement in my column "Bacon Deficits." Mr. Thurman claims that, contrary to what I wrote, pork products can be safely stored indefinitely if kept at a consistent temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit. However, some degradation in quality may occur. He was concerned that my inaccurate information could lead to the tossing of expensive cuts of pork. I appreciated his input and how he conveyed it. For once, I am pleased to be wrong in my assumptions, though several readers took exaggerated delight in making me aware of my ignorance. Grace is not strong in many of you, though bacon passion is!

I was curious how someone in Texas came upon my not-nationally-syndicated column in our humble but proud weekly publications. Mr. Thurman uses a Google search to find keywords published anywhere, and he stated that nothing concerning bacon or other pork-related news escapes his attention. I can certainly testify to that assertion! No doubt his Google trap will snare this writing as well.

While on the subject, if you are a fan of Coursey's Smoked Meats in Saint Joe, you'd better get your orders in early for the holidays. Those supply issues I discussed in my earlier column are real. For the record, I receive no compensation for promoting this fine establishment; I just love good bacon!

• • •

My sister Kim avoided injury in a traffic accident in Tulsa. A semi-trailer swerved into her lane on one of the interstates, hitting the driver's side of her car. She spun through three lanes of traffic but miraculously avoided hitting any other vehicle or the concrete barrier. She was shaken but otherwise fine. Unfortunately, the truck driver continued without stopping. I hope someone took a picture or video of the offending truck. As we head into the holiday season, please be careful and attentive on the roads.

• • •

A sad update to last week's column presented as my cousin's daughter, who has cancer, is under hospice care in Texas. She celebrated her 43rd birthday this week. Lana is devastated but doing what she can to make her daughter comfortable.

• • •

I enjoyed reading Frank Herbert's award-winning space opera novel "Dune" as a teenager. You can see elements of the book in George Lucas's "Star Wars" and other sci-fi works that came after. Think of the story as "Game of Thrones" in space. Unfortunately, the 1984 film adaptation, directed by David Lynch, did not do justice to the book, the presence of Sting as a red-headed bad guy notwithstanding. I do remember the girls in the audience screaming with delight when Sting appeared. Most critics panned the film, and justifiably so. Even Lynch voiced regrets about it in later years. The story is too detailed and protracted to present well in a two-hour movie.

Now, a new version is showing in theaters and on HBO Max. Reviews have so far been cautiously optimistic, but I am not getting my hopes up (see "Man of Steel" and "A Wrinkle in Time"). At least there are no teen-throb pop stars in this one. But wait, former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista does have a role. I did like him in "Guardians of the Galaxy" though. Jason Momoa is featured as well, giving equal nods to both the DC and Marvel universes.

The director divides Herbert's book into two film parts, which makes more sense than showing it as one six-hour presentation. However, the production of Part Two depends on how well Part One is received, which may leave many viewers sad and angry if they are left hanging with just half the story. So take my advice: Just read the books.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.