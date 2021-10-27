Reyes a 'staple' at center for Panthers

When it comes to players you can count on, Martin Reyes ranks up at the top of the list for the Siloam Springs football team.

Reyes -- a 5-foot-8, 305-pound -- has been a starter on the offensive line the last two seasons, mainly at center.

"He's been a staple there for us at center for the last two years," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "He's very consistent with snaps. He does a consistent job for us blocking. He's done a really nice job for us the last two years."

Reyes has started every game this season as the Panthers (1-7, 0-5 6A-West) head into this week's home game against Little Rock Parkview (5-3, 3-2). The Patriots are actually 6-2 overall on the football field but had to forfeit a mercy-rule 47-0 victory against Little Rock Southwest for using an ineligible player.

It's the first of a two-game homestand for the Panthers, who also host Russellville on Nov. 5.

Reyes -- who is affectionately called "Salsa" by his teammates -- said he'll treasure these last two home games.

"Just being able to go out there and play with my brothers these last two games and just enjoy the last few moments we have together as a team," Reyes said. "Make them memorable."

The last two seasons have been interesting for Reyes in particular, and it's including overcoming some adversity.

On the field, Reyes said he had to change the way he snapped the ball.

"I changed my grip from normal to a dead snap," he said. "That was a big change."

The regular snap involves snapping the ball by holding it by the laces. Reyes said whenever he snapped it like that, the ball would veer off to the right.

Now he takes the ball by the nose and throws it back.

"I had to change it to make sure it got in Hunter (Talley)'s hands," Reyes said, referencing his quarterback.

A good snap gives the offense its best chance to execute the play, Reyes said.

"It has to be in that one spot the quarterback likes it or else everything just doesn't go our way," he said.

Once the snap is off, Reyes' work isn't done. He's got to protect.

"He's got three schemes he has to implement -- pass protection scheme and determine whether we're going to be a gap scheme or a zone scheme on that play," Craig said. "He handles all that really well. He's able to identify defenses really well and call those out. He's a really smart football kid. He's done a great job for us. He's been a blessing to have."

Another challenge for Reyes occurred during his junior year, when he was quarantined multiple times for covid-19 protocols. That forced him to miss four of the 11 games that Siloam Springs played.

Each time he bounced back and made his way back to the starting lineup.

"Reliable, dependable, all the words you can think of, Martin is that," Craig said. "He's been a kid that's been a steady leader and a guy that we're truly going to miss at the end of the year."