Siloam Springs mountain bike club eyes state championship

The Siloam Springs National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) youth mountain biking team will compete for a state championship on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The championship race will be at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, where the team will compete against schools and municipality teams from all around the state of Arkansas.

The Siloam Springs team is a composite team of about 50 student-athletes, made up of students from grades 6-12, from the Siloam Springs School District, and some home-schooled children.

The biggest age group in the team is ages 13-15. Some on the team have been together for four years or more.

"It's really become kind of a family," said Geoff Maples, a team coach and father of two of the team's student-athletes, Eden and Sterling Maples.

Several of the team's student-athletes have made it to the podium in previous races, and there are high hopes for a championship race victory on Sunday.

"They're going to have to fight for it," Geoff Maples said. "There are several other schools in close running. We're the smaller program. We've been gritting our teeth all season to claim those victories."

The team's volunteer service hours, working on the trails, or other biking events around the state will contribute to the victory. The hours will count as points, which will be added to the team's overall standing.

"I love it," said Annika Timbo, a freshman at Siloam Springs High School who has been on the team for nearly four years. "I've been in the team ever since I was able to race. It's not just a team sport; it's also a family thing because everybody gets to be a part of it."

True to the organization's mission, considering that inclusivity and community are two of NICA's five stated values.

NICA was formed in 2015 to give students in grades 6-12 a fun, safe, and quality competitive mountain biking program.

The group is a non-profit organization that promotes mountain biking programs in the United States, providing oversight and program support to regional school mountain biking organizations.

When asked what he'd say to any youths out there who might be considering joining the team, Maples said not to hesitate because those youths will become good mountain bikers and find a sense of community.

"As a whole, the mountain bike community is inclusive," said Geoff Maples. "We all help each other out, we all support each other, we all encourage each other."