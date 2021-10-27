Spooktacular events planned for Thursday, Friday

As Halloween approaches, several Siloam Springs businesses and organizations are hosting events Thursday and Friday.

Friendship Pediatric Services, The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, and downtown Siloam Springs businesses will hold separate events for kids who want to get their annual supply of candy.

Friendship Pediatric Services

Friendship Pediatric Services will hold a drive-through Fall Fest from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday.

This free event will be open to the public, according to Program Administrator Renee Philpot. Fall Fest will include typical games like ring toss and the duck pond, which have been modified so they can be done from a vehicle, Philpot said.

Attendees will receive candy and a sack supper at the last station consisting of chicken nuggets, chips, a Little Debbie snack, and a drink, Philpot said.

Costumes are encouraged, Philpot said. Vehicles will enter from Heartland Drive and exit onto Cheri Whitlock Drive, Philpot said.

Sponsors for the event include Casey's General Store; Cornerstone Academy; Frito Lay and Simmons.

Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County will host its annual Spooky Spectacular from 3-6 p.m. or until supplies last on Friday, according to Director of Operations Stephen Johnston.

This will be a drive-through event and the first 50 cars will receive a pumpkin and a pizza, Johnston said.

"We will also have goody bags, candy (trick-or-treating), and a costume contest with gift card prizes," Johnston said.

The Boys and Girls Club is asking for a canned good donation for entry into the event, Johnston said. All canned goods will be donated to the Manna Center, Johnston said.

Sponsors for the event are the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club and Dominoes Pizza which will donate pizzas for the event.

Downtown Trick or Treat

Downtown Trick or Treat will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Friday.

This will be the first trick-or-treating event held by downtown businesses since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of 2020.

This year's event will have most downtown businesses participating, according to Heather Lanker, one of the organizers of the event.

Downtown Trick or Treating will extend from Arch and Axe all the way to Pour Jons, Lanker said.

Lanker said she and co-organizer Luke Davis, owner of Main Street Studios, reached out to several businesses for help.

Presently, Arvest Bank, the Brick Ballroom, Cobb Vantress, Main Street Studios and McKee Foods donated candy to the event, Lanker said.

"Luke and I are excited and it looks like it will be good weather," Lanker said. "We are happy to keep the tradition going."