Ninth-grade, eighth-grade teams win

by Graham Thomas | October 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up a 12-0 win over Fayetteville White on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers improved to 5-5 with the victory.

Eighth-grade

Siloam Springs' eighth-graders improved to 6-3 on the season with a 24-6 win against Bentonville Lincoln at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play one more game with time and date to be announced later.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders were defeated 28-12 by Bentonville Lincoln on Thursday night. The seventh-graders dropped to 0-7-2 with the loss.

