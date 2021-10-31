Arrests and citations

Oct. 18

• Brittney Nichole Atilano, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Clarissa Faye Buckaloo, 30, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Oct. 19

• Amber Faye Sessions, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Alicia Zavala, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Allen Ray Davis Jr, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 20

• Cheyenne Dawn Lee, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear; warrant.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 21

• Juan Mejia-Salche, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Josephina Mejia-Toribio, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Leslianne Porter, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mercedes Dianne Lay, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel W. Scott, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kurtis Ray Quick, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 22

• Matthew Ryan Ward, 19, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Alex L Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• George Franklin Ellis, 80, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order; assault - third degree.

• Tyler Craig Mitchell, 29, arrested in connection with out of state warrant for original charge.

• Johnny Ray Gilbert, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cindy LaDell Fields, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Guadalupe Salas-Aldaba, 36, arrested in connection with forgery.

Oct. 23

• Jayson Scott Gloe, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lessley J Carroll, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to appear.

• Sharlissa Sue Lindsey, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Collin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 24

• Lonnie L Smith, 58, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration.

• Vichai Lee, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dustin Earl Stilwell Weaver, 31, arrested in connection of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Destiny Starr Roberts. 25, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Valentin Solano-Tejeda, 48, arrested in connection with battery in the first degree.