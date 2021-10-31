Boys take third at 5A-West meet, girls fifth

The Siloam Springs cross country teams participated in the 5A-West Conference Meet on Tuesday at Vilonia.

The varsity boys took third place out of eight teams, while the varsity girls finished fifth. Siloam Springs' junior high boys captured the conference title, while the junior high girls finished fourth.

The top 10 finishers in each race all received medals, while the top 20 percent earned All-Conference honors.

Varsity boys

Mountain Home won the varsity boys meet with 26 points, followed by Russellville 76, Siloam Springs 83, Vilonia 127, Greenwood 129, Greenbrier 156, Van Buren 163 and Alma 194.

Levi Fox led the Panthers with a time of 16 minutes, 53.70 seconds, finishing eighth overall.

"(Fox) has become our most consistent leader on the team," said head coach Sharon Jones.

Nathan Hawbaker came in 15th with a time of 17:22.00, while Wilson Cunningham finished in 17:24.80 in 17th and Tommy Seitz was 20th at 17:38.80. Fox, Hawbaker, Cunningham and Seitz all earned All-Conference honors.

Billy Samoff finished 23rd with a personal record of 18:00.20, while Danilo Pozo was 24th at 18:01.30 and Liam Scott 25th at 18:02.00 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Noah Granderson placed 27th with a season-best of 18:04.90, while Javier Chavez ran a mark of 18:05.60.

Riley Harrison placed 45th at 18:46.90, with Jordyn Baskin in 55th at 19:08.20, Caleb Rodgers 59th at 19:23.40, Jared Brewer 64th at 19:38.30, Barrett Eldridge 72nd at 20:10.80 and Anthony Cruz in 75th with a personal record of 20:14.70.

Jason Flores had a season-best mark of 20:31.80, while Cade Gunter was 80th at 20:39.60, Thad Goetz 81st at 20:42.70, Caleb Wallace 85th at 21:34.80, Reese Hardcastle 93rd at 22:31.50, William Bowles 95th at 22:39.10 (PR), Nathan Thurstenson 98th at 22:58.90 (season-best) and Rustin Shirley 101st at 23:30.20 (PR).

The Panthers had their top nine runners all finish with times below 18:06. Those nine runners -- Fox, Hawbaker, Cunningham, Samoff, Pozo, Scott, Granderson and Chavez -- will compete Friday, Nov. 5 in the state meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

"We're taking those nine to state next week," Jones said. "This could be the first year we've had all nine guys run under 18 min at state, easily the best team we've had since I've been here. A lot of depth. Unfortunately, we're in an incredibly competitive division. We can't wait to see what they do at state."

Varsity girls

Mountain Home also won the girls meet with a score of 44, followed by Greenwood 67, Van Buren 90, Russellville 106, Siloam Springs 109, Vilonia 117, and Greenbrier 160. Alma did not have enough runners to field a team score.

Jaclyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a seventh-place finish of 20:22.20 and was the only runner to earn all-Conference honors.

"Jackie is running really strong and leading the team," Jones said. "I expect her to have another big meet at state and possibly chase down a school record. She's running with more confidence than I've ever seen out of her."

Claire Jagger just missed an All-Conference honor and finished 16th with a personal record of 21:28.70.

Shayla Conley finished 21st at 21:55.70, while Kadynce Hilburn-Frost was 32nd at 22:55.40. Both performances from Conley and Hilburn-Frost were their best of the season, Jones said.

Haylee Fox placed 35th at 23:12.00, while Faith Harris was 54th at 24:45.40 and Anna Floyd 56th with a personal record of 25:01.00 to complete the top seven scores.

Leslie Cea ran a time of 25:25.10 to finish 59th, while Elizabeth Humphries placed 62nd at 25:41.80 and Avery Carter 64th at 25:47.80.

Laura Fields ran a time of 25:59.60, while Sidney Pfeiffer was 70th at 27:14.80, Estela Gonzales 27:56.80 and Emma Humphries 29:33.70.

Weilnau, Jagger, Conley, Hilburn-Frost, Fox, Harris, Floyd, Cea and Gonzalez were chosen to compete in the state meet, Jones said.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished with 46 points so take first place overall, with five of the Panthers' top scores finishing in the top 16.

Vilonia was second at 73, followed by Mountain Home 78, Russellville 89, Greenwood 102, Greenbrier 136 and Van Buren 136.

Sterling Maples placed fourth overall at 10:33.10, with Chance Cunningham in fifth at 10:34.70.

Gaige Thompson placed 10th at 10:41.80, while Diego Palacio-Castillo was 11th at 10:43.30 and Jacob Seauve 16th at 10:58.00.

All five of the above mentioned runners earned All-Conference, along with Sebastian Romero, who finished 26th at 11:09.50. Korbin Rogers placed 35th at 11:17.10 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Sully Christians finished 36th at 11:19.30, while Cooper Bunker was 50th at 11:35.50, Bennett Naustvik 52nd at 11:37.00, Boone Eldridge 53rd at 11:37.20, Blake Kuykendall 62nd at 11:56.90, Parker Malonson 67th at 12:04.30 and Max Lane 69th at 12:09.40.

Josiah Johnson ran a time of 12:15.60, followed by Zane Pickering 12:16.80, Deacon Maples 12:25.30, David Dewey 12:27.40 and Parker Watson 12:35.10.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Morgan Lloyd 13:05.20, Melvin Chavez 13:12.00, Sam Wallace 13:19.10, Nathaniel Haak 13:35.40, Nico Lloyd 14:16.80, Efrain Garcia 16:35.10 and Fernando Jardon 17:11.40.

Junior high girls

Vanessa Frias finished first overall and Siloam Springs was fourth as a team.

Greenwood took first place with 39 points, followed by Vilonia 67, Russellville 81, Siloam Springs 82, Greenbrier 109, Mountain Home 148 and Alma 215.

Frias finished in 11:37.00, more than 20 seconds ahead of second place.

Morgan Jones placed 10th at 12:34.60, while Hannah Bergthold was 22nd at 13:09.70.

Sara Bishop was 24th at 13:14.90, while Caroline Dewey was 27th at 13:21.80, Annika Timboe 30th at 13:24.90 and Sawyer Smith 32nd at 13:29.30 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Gracie Floyd placed 34th at 13:40.60, while Ava Jones was 42nd at 13:57.40, Emma Williams 43rd at 14:04.90, Payton Lesso 14:12.80, Amelie Seauve 47th at 14:23.00, Jane Anglin 51st at 14:31.30, Hannah Luttrell 53rd at 14:32.30 and Isabell Suarez 59th at 14:58.60.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Katelyn Cottrell 15:00.80, Kathryne Hilburn 15:07.20, Malia Lykins 15:15.80, Jasmine Perez 15:24.00, Danielle Weilnau 15:26.70 and Kennedy Adams 17:27.80.