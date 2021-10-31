Colcord improves to 4-2 in league play

Colcord improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Distrct A-8 after a 45-24 win at Porter on Friday.

The Hornets host Canadian (1-8, 1-5) this Friday in the final game of the regular season.

Sperry 40, Kansas 23

The Comets dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in District 2A-8 play with the loss Friday to Sperry at Dee Neel Stadium. Kansas plays at Dewey (1-8, 1-5) this week.

Sasakwa 40, Oaks 32

The Warriors saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a 40-32 loss at Sasakwa.

Oaks fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in District C-4 heading into Friday's regular season finale at home against Bowlegs.