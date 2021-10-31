Early voting begins Nov. 4 in Delaware County

Early voting begins Thursday, November 4 for voters in Delaware County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Delaware County Election Board Secretary, Crystal January, said early voting is open to all voters.

"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," January said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."

Early voting is available Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK. January reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Delaware County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected]