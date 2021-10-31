JBU volleyball bounces back against Langston

John Brown's volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Langston (Okla.) at Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles won the first two sets 25-19, 25-13 before Langston took the third 25-21. John Brown regrouped and won the fourth set 25-21 to improve to 14-15 overall and 8-9 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles hit at a .317 clip led by 15 kills from Savanna Riney, 14 from Taylor Golmen and 11 from Delaney Barnes.

Morgan Fincham passes out 25 assists, while Lauren Cloud had 21.

Riney and Micah Fouts each had two blocks.

Jillian Blackman led defensively with 26 digs, while Brittney Ware had 11 and Cloud nine.

Antonese Tatum led Langston with 16 kills, while Kiyah Hedge had 10.

JBU was scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Central Christian (Kan.) in the final home match of the regular season. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back on the court Friday at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) before closing out the regular season Saturday at Texas Wesleyan.