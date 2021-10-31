JBU women victorious in season opener

Behind a game-high 16 points from freshman Emily Sanders and double-digit scoring from three starters and another off the bench, the John Brown University women's basketball team earned a 78-49 victory over Ozark Christian (Mo.) to open the 2021-22 season on Friday night inside Bill George Arena.

After redshirting last season, Sanders made her collegiate debut and did so in style, pouring in 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the floor, hitting four triples, but by also adding six rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals and helpers. Junior Tarrah Stephens also hit six field goals to finish with 15 points, while senior Marta Matamala added 10 points and five assists.

Sophomore Natalie Smith came off the bench to contribute 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting from behind the arc.

John Brown (1-0) shot an impressive 56.7 percent (17-of-30) from the floor in the first half, including a blistering 10-of-16 mark (62.5 percent) from long range.

The first 20 minutes provided the Golden Eagles all the cushion it would need after the Ambassadors (0-2) took an early 3-0 lead on some free throw shooting. Matamala, Smith and Sanders each scored triples to jump-start the offense, and another Sanders trey broke a 12-12 tie the continued a 14-0 quarter-ending run over the final 4:27 of the first frame.

Stephens found her groove in the second quarter as she contributed seven points, including a bucket in the paint off a feed from senior Maddie Altman to hand the hosts a commanding 31-point lead, 48-17, with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

While the offense cooled off in the second half, back-to-back buckets in the paint from Stephens and junior Jessica Goldman broke open a game-high 33-point lead, 78-45, before a pair of late OCC baskets.

Altman finished the night with a career-best eight assists, earning a helper on over 25 percent of Golden Eagle field goals. She also notched six rebounds and three steals.

While the Ambassadors (0-2) edged JBU on the glass, 34-33, John Brown turned 27 turnovers into 31 points and enjoyed a 31-11 margin in the battle of the benches.

OCC's Kamryn Gentry boasted a double-double in the loss for OCC, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Peyton Miller added 10 points.

The hosts finished 45 percent from the floor (30-of-66) and connected on nearly 40 percent from behind the arc (13-of-33). Ozark Christian shot just below 40 percent (19-of-49) but struggled from long range at just 18 percent (3-of-17).

The Golden Eagles will be back in action at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 2) when they welcome Evangel (Mo.) to Bill George Arena.