Library, Crystal Bridges teaming up for mobile art lab

The Siloam Springs Public Library and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art are partnering to host a mobile art lab, CB to You (Crystal Bridges to You).

This is a free event that will be held at the library courtyard or in the library's meeting rooms from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12. The event will continue 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

There will be an outdoor concert at Memorial Park from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The band is 412 West, which is from Northwest Arkansas and plays rock, classic rock and rhythm and blues.

Crystal Bridges Musem of American Art believes in the power of people, art, and community, according to a press release. The museum looks forward to meeting people through the mobile art lab, CB to You, traveling to libraries and festivals in the greater Northwest Arkansas region, the press release states. The CB to You Mobile Art Lab features regional artists exploring what community means through resilience and storytelling, the release states.

The regional artists and Crystal Bridges staff will be hosting free drop-in-art-making activities inspired by the visiting artists as well as artist demonstration and discussion. The visiting artists will also have examples of their work on view too. Regional artists include Markeith Woods, Trinity Kai, McKenzie Turner -- a Siloam Springs High School graduate --, Tay Butler and Ziba Rajabi.

Visitors to the CB to You mobile art lab can pick up an art lit from the library, which includes an art-making activity and free exhibition tickets to the museum's temporary art exhibition. The mobile lab's hours will be posted on the library's website and Crystal Bridges calendar each day to include the feature artist of the day; storytelling circle facilitated by the Ozark Poets Collective, Open Mouth Reading Series, Poetic Justice Collective Speak Your Jewell and pop up performances by Craig Colorusso and Papa Rap and the Drum Line Circle. On the final day of each visit, come enjoy an outdoor concert at Memorial Park. Crystal Bridges staff and our guest artists look forward to meeting you!

If you would like to find out more about the museum and these community activities please visit our website CrystalBridges.org or e-mail us at [email protected]