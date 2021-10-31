Moehring to seek another term as county judge

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced Friday he will seek another four-year term.

Moehring, 55, was first elected in 2016 and served a two-year term until being reelected in 2018 to a four-year term.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Benton County over the last five years," Moehring said. "And, with their permission, I want to continue to build on the progress we've made."

"We live in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic counties in the country, and that creates a unique set of challenges and opportunities," he said.

Moehring referenced the latest U.S. Census data, which shows nearly 30% population growth in Benton County from 2010 to 2020 and an overall population of nearly 290,000, the second largest in Arkansas behind Pulaski County, according to a press release.

Moehring credited his team at the county with much of the progress that has been achieved over the last few years.

Moehring cited multiple accomplishments during his latest term, including implementing a data-based pavement management system resulting in more than 220 miles of safer and paved roads built to more robust specifications, improving a variety of county facilities ranging from improved vote centers, expanded Assessor and Collector offices, an expansion of the Road Department vehicle service facilities and a soon-to-be-completed courthouse and parking expansion to accommodate the new Division Seven Benton Count Circuit Court, restructuring Benton County's ambulance services adding eight additional ambulances in the county's rural areas and smaller towns, which improved response times while at the same time saved taxpayers more than $500,000 in costs, and growing the county's communications capabilities by hosting dozens of town halls, relaunching the county's website, expanding the county's social media capabilities and launching new communications tools so residents can communicate issues they are concerned about, according to the release.

Moehring said on-going growth will drive future issues.

"Our rapid growth means we'll have to continuously evaluate and expand our county facilities and ramp-up maintenance on our roads and bridges," he said. "Keeping pace with growth will be a constant challenge for our infrastructure."

Moehring served two terms on the Benton County Quorum Court before becoming Benton County judge. He has nearly 25 years of private sector experience including leadership and executive positions with Motorola, Disney and Walmart.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said she is happy to hear Moehring will seeking reelection. During his service as county judge, Moenring has utilized his knowledge and managerial skills to use tax dollars wisely and provide the highest level of services for county residents, she said.

"I appreciate his preparation and research for any issue that is presented to the Quorum Court because decisions we make impact county government and the citizens we represent," she said. "During my experience as a justice of the peace, I am particularly thankful for his leadership on the issue of providing county ambulance service and the response to add to our court facility to meet the growing needs of our county judicial system."

The primary election will be held on May 24, 2022, and the general election will be Nov. 8, 2022. The term of office for Benton County Judge will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026. The county judge is paid $109,880 per year.