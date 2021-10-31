Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Attendees Jonathan and Lauren Abbott pose for a photo at the Plein Air Art Gallery opening on Thursday at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University. The gallery will display the Plein air paintings until Dec. 18.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Todd Williams, president of Heart of America Artists Association stands in front of his painting "Twin Springs Park." The painting retails for $1,950 and will be on display until Dec. 18 at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Sarah Clenenden, executive director of Heart of America's Artist Association, poses in front of the gallery opening sign on Thursday at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University. The Plein air pieces will be on display until Dec. 18.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cheryl Ellicott poses in front of her painting "Dear Younger Me" on Thursday at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University. The acrylic painting retails for $1,500 and will be on display until Dec. 18.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Artist Charles Peer poses with his painting "End of a Good Day's Work. The pastel painting is of Powell Feed and Milling on Jefferson Street and retails for $1,050. Peer painted the piece at the Plein Air event at the end of September, which will be on display until Dec. 18 at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday John Brown University Student Abby Lawler (center), poses with her friends Hannah Williams (left) and Tessa Greathouse at the Plein air gallery opening on Thursday at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Artists Charles Peer (left), and Cheryl Elliott discuss their work and the Plein Air event held on Thursday at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday John Laster, artist and marketing and design director at Heart of American Artists Association, poses in front of his oil painting "Hidden Away." The picture retails at $2,200 and will be on display until Dec. 18 at the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Alan Morgan poses in front of his oil and linen painting "Pilastered, Hanging On" at the Plein air gallery opening on Thursday in the Wingate Gallery at John Brown University. The picture retails for $350 and will be on display until Dec. 18.

