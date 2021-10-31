Siloam Springs city sales tax revenue up 21 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 21 percent or $166,260 in September compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $948,793 last month compared to $782,532 in September of 2020, according to the October issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in July.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax were up 10 percent or $36,840 last month from $380,916 in September of 2020 to $417,757 in September of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

The city of Bentonville was down four percent or $1.5 million from September of 2020, the magazine states.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs, up 34 percent or $100,401

• Fayetteville, up 15 percent or $593,265

• Gentry, up 20 percent or $26,554

• Lincoln, up 60 percent or $31,336

• Rogers, up 17 percent or $963,120

• Springdale, up 10 percent or $303,626