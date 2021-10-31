Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs city sales tax revenue up 21 percent

by Marc Hayot | October 31, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 21 percent or $166,260 in September compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $948,793 last month compared to $782,532 in September of 2020, according to the October issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in July.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax were up 10 percent or $36,840 last month from $380,916 in September of 2020 to $417,757 in September of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

The city of Bentonville was down four percent or $1.5 million from September of 2020, the magazine states.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs, up 34 percent or $100,401

• Fayetteville, up 15 percent or $593,265

• Gentry, up 20 percent or $26,554

• Lincoln, up 60 percent or $31,336

• Rogers, up 17 percent or $963,120

• Springdale, up 10 percent or $303,626

Print Headline: Siloam Springs tax revenue up 21 percent

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT