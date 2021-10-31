Siloam Springs man arrested in alleged shooting in Patriot Park subdivision

A Siloam Springs man was arrested for an alleged shooting that occurred on Oct. 24 in the Patriot Park subdivision.

Valentin Solano-Tejeda was arrested in connection with (criminal attempt) murder in the first degree; battery in the first degree and aggravated assault on Sunday, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police officers arrived at approximately 6:37 p.m. at 1302 E. Ken Leach Ct. in reference to a disturbance and shooting, the affidavit states. Officers were advised there were two victims who sustained gunshot wounds and the suspect fled on foot, the affidavit states.

Siloam Springs Fire Department (SSFD) transported the first victim to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, the affidavit states. SSFD treated the second victim for a collapsed lung and transported him to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, the affidavit states.

Several witnesses at the residence provided statements concerning the shooting, the affidavit states. Witnesses identified the alleged shooter as Solano-Tejeda, the affidavit states. Solano-Tejeda was the roommate of the victims, the affidavit states.

Witnesses said Solano-Tejeda allegedly had a "beef" with his roommates about something, although the affidavit does not state what the alleged problem was about. Solano Tejeda asked to use the cell phone of the first victim and stepped outside, the affidavit states.

When Solano-Tejeda stepped back inside, he allegedly pulled out a handgun later identified as a Taurus G3C 9mm, and started shooting, the affidavit states. Following the shooting Solano-Tejeda allegedly left the scene, the affidavit states.

Police found Solano-Tejeda one house west of where the alleged shooting took place and recovered the handgun in a flowerbed, the affidavit states. After receiving information that Solano-Tejeda's name and description allegedly matched the suspect, he was taken into custody, the affidavit states.

Solano-Tejeda allegedly said the shooting was not an accident, but he did not mean to hurt anyone before requesting an attorney, the affidavit states.

As of Friday morning, Solano-Tejeda is currently being held in Benton County Jail on a $750,000 cash/surety bond according to the Benton County Jail's website.