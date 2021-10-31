Siloam Springs schools see slight rise in covid cases

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 11 active cases of covid-19 among students and 10 among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 53 and there were none among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 24 while only one staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There were two new coronavirus cases among students and no quarantines from cases that originated within the district and no new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at three and one staff member quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 243 among students and 57 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 1,097 and 15 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 512 and 43 among staff, the site states.

John Brown University (JBU) have had five active student cases with two in isolation on-campus and three in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu. There were no students in quarantine.

Two staff members were reported at JBU and no staff members are in quarantine. There were 46 cumulative cases and 45 cumulative quarantines.