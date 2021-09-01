American Legion Auxiliary makes donations

Photo submitted

Renee Philpot (right), the program administrator for Friendship Pediatric Services, accepted a donation from Carol Smith, the treasurer for the American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary group, on Friday, Aug. 20. The donations are done annually as part of the American Legion Auxiliary's Children and Youth programs. Philpot said the money would be used to by sensory toys for autistic children.

Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Photo Submitted

Haley Hays (left), marketing director for Ability Tree, accepted a donation from Carol Smith, treasurer for the American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary, on Aug. 11. The donations are done annually as part of the American Legion Auxiliary's Children and Youth Programs, said American Legion Adjutant J.W. Smith. Hays said Ability Tree would use the funds for its scholarship programs.

Photo Submitted

Photo submitted

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29 Treasurer Carol Smith (center), presents a check to Stephen Johnston, director of operations of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, and Ashley Oosterman, administrative director for the club, on Friday, Aug. 6. The donations are made annually as part of the American Legion Auxiliary's Children and Youth programs, according to American Legion Adjutant J.W. Smith. Johnston said the donations would go towards offsetting the cost of general program materials for the after school program.

Photo submitted

Photo Submitted

Photo submitted

Submitted

Photo Submitted Haley Hays (left), marketing director for Ability Tree, accepted a donation from Carol Smith the treasurer for the American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary. on Friday, Aug. 11. The donations are done annually as part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Children and Youth Programs, said American Legion Adjutant J. W. Smith. Carol Smith declined to say how much the donation was for. Hays said Ability Tree would use the funds for their scholarship programs.