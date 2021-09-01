Area Sports and recreation calendar

Area Sports/Recreation Calendar

Panther Cross Country Classic Fun Run

The Siloam Springs cross country program will host the Panther Cross Country Classic Fun Run at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Simmons Course.

The Fun Run is for boys and girls in grades 1-6.

Grades 1-3 will have a half-mile run at 11:15 a.m., followed by grades 4-6 at 11:25 a.m.

Medals will be awarded to the top 10 girls and top 10 boys in each race. Everyone else will receive a participation ribbon.

Entry fee is $15 per runner, which includes a T-shirt while supplies last. Checks can be made payable to SSHS Cross Country.

Online registation will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2001 Lady Panthers honored

The Siloam Springs volleyball program will host Alumni night on Thursday, Sept. 23, as the Lady Panthers take on Van Buren in a 5A-West Conference match. All SSHS volleyball alumni are invited to the match and the school's first state championship volleyball team from 2001 will be honored. For more information or if you were a member of the 2001 team and are able, or even not able to attend, contact Coach Joellen Wright by email at [email protected] or by phone 479-524-5134, ext 50616.