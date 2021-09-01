Bentonville West defeats ninth-grade football

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped to 0-2 on the season Monday after a 44-7 loss at home to Bentonville West.

The Wolverines led 36-7 at halftime and scored again in the second half to enforce the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.

Jackson Still scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Siloam Springs' only score.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Tuesday next week at Fayetteville White.

Junior varsity

Bentonville West defeated Siloam Springs 48-8 in a junior varsity football game at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers' JV is back in action Sept. 13 against Rogers.

7th/8th football

The seventh- and eighth-grade football teams are scheduled to make their season debuts Thursday night at Bentonville Washington. The seventh-grade game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the eighth-grade to start immediately after.