No headline

THEME: SOCIAL MEDIA
ACROSS
1. The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
5. Hallucinogenic drug
8. Some special effects, acr.
11. Chip in Vegas
12. Cordelia's father in Shakespeare play
13. One in squirrel's stash
15. Dissenting clique
16. Tangerine/grapefruit hybrid
17. Type of lemur
18. *Popular messenger
20. Mosque prayer leader
21. Down Under marsupial
22. Thanksgiving serving
23. *100 days of snapping, e.g.
26. Military's inactive force
30. Repeated Cuban dance step
31. The Kinks' lead singer, a.k.a. godfather of Britpop
34. Late December season
35. Rough, as in voice
37. Chop off
38. Stephen King's "The ____"
39. "Do ____ others..."
40. Strep throat organ
42. File a suit
43. Sewing pearls on a wedding gown, e.g.
45. One with authority
47. Army bed
48. Space path
50. Law school test acronym
52. *Unique social media identifier
55. Latin dance
56. "Place" in French
57. Sacred Hindu writings
59. Post-mortem bios
60. Actress Campbell
61. African chieftain
62. Recipe amt.
63. Nirvana's "Come as You ____"
64. Badger's den
DOWN
1. Current tense of "had"
2. All over again
3. Eczema symptom
4. Second shot
5. Corporate department
6. Salpae, sing.
7. Type of coffee maker
8. Elizabeth McGovern's "Downton Abbey" role
9. Inspiring horror
10. As opposed to outs
12. Capital of Zambia
13. Bruce Wayne's ____ was Batman
14. *Message under a post
19. Bootlicker
22. Da, to a Russian
23. *Done to social media past before applying for job?
24. Feudal lord
25. Haile Selassie's disciple
26. Gym exercises
27. Comedy Central's "critique"
28. Dolby Theatre to Oscars
29. Often considered wise
32. *Video blog
33. Charge carrier
36. *Audio series
38. Killed, like dragon
40. Big bang maker
41. Permeate
44. I to Greeks, pl.
46. Sheet music line, pl.
48. Basketry stick
49. Clark Kent actor Christopher
50. Black, yellow and chocolate dogs
51. Parking spot for a boat
52. Bone in human forearm
53. *Bernie wearing mittens, e.g.
54. *Do this before posting?
55. Chronic drinker
58. It's open to interpretation