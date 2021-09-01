No headline

THEME: SOCIAL MEDIA

ACROSS

1. The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

5. Hallucinogenic drug

8. Some special effects, acr.

11. Chip in Vegas

12. Cordelia's father in Shakespeare play

13. One in squirrel's stash

15. Dissenting clique

16. Tangerine/grapefruit hybrid

17. Type of lemur

18. *Popular messenger

20. Mosque prayer leader

21. Down Under marsupial

22. Thanksgiving serving

23. *100 days of snapping, e.g.

26. Military's inactive force

30. Repeated Cuban dance step

31. The Kinks' lead singer, a.k.a. godfather of Britpop

34. Late December season

35. Rough, as in voice

37. Chop off

38. Stephen King's "The ____"

39. "Do ____ others..."

40. Strep throat organ

42. File a suit

43. Sewing pearls on a wedding gown, e.g.

45. One with authority

47. Army bed

48. Space path

50. Law school test acronym

52. *Unique social media identifier

55. Latin dance

56. "Place" in French

57. Sacred Hindu writings

59. Post-mortem bios

60. Actress Campbell

61. African chieftain

62. Recipe amt.

63. Nirvana's "Come as You ____"

64. Badger's den

DOWN

1. Current tense of "had"

2. All over again

3. Eczema symptom

4. Second shot

5. Corporate department

6. Salpae, sing.

7. Type of coffee maker

8. Elizabeth McGovern's "Downton Abbey" role

9. Inspiring horror

10. As opposed to outs

12. Capital of Zambia

13. Bruce Wayne's ____ was Batman

14. *Message under a post

19. Bootlicker

22. Da, to a Russian

23. *Done to social media past before applying for job?

24. Feudal lord

25. Haile Selassie's disciple

26. Gym exercises

27. Comedy Central's "critique"

28. Dolby Theatre to Oscars

29. Often considered wise

32. *Video blog

33. Charge carrier

36. *Audio series

38. Killed, like dragon

40. Big bang maker

41. Permeate

44. I to Greeks, pl.

46. Sheet music line, pl.

48. Basketry stick

49. Clark Kent actor Christopher

50. Black, yellow and chocolate dogs

51. Parking spot for a boat

52. Bone in human forearm

53. *Bernie wearing mittens, e.g.

54. *Do this before posting?

55. Chronic drinker

58. It's open to interpretation