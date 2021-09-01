Early experiences lead to today's successes

Ginger Macfarlan, winner of the Sons of the American Revolution Oratorical Contest and former columnist for the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, is now a shining star for Clorox.

Macfarlan, now an e-Commerce Account Manager for the bleach company, looks back at her life growing up in the spotlight and how those experiences have shaped her into the person she is today.

Growing up

Macfarlan's mother, Laura Macfarlan, guided her through academics by homeschooling her and her other children, her mother said.

"It was evident from an early age that she evidently had a love for words, love for communication, a gift for words and a gift for communication," Laura Macfarlan said.

Laura Macfarlan said she collected information she found in the paper about speech contests which played well to her daughter.

Ginger Macfarlan said she complained about having to do a lot of the competitions when she was young, but now sees the benefit of having competed in all of those competitions.

"If you can get over public speaking, you can do anything," Mcfarlan said.

Macfarlan had competed in oratorical contests for the American Legion Sons of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). In January 2008, Macfarlan placed second in the VFW's Voice of Democracy contest in Little Rock, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2008.

On March 15, she placed first in the Sons of the American Revolution oratory contest also held in Little Rock, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on March 23, 2008.

This win led Macfarlan to compete in the national contest in Sacramento, California, the article states.

In April 2008, Macfarlan had also won second place in the American Legion National High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on April 16, 2008.

Macfarlan competed and won the contest held in July of 2008 in Sacramento, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on July 20, 2008.

For her efforts, Macfarlan won approximately $24,000 in scholarship money. She credits her mother for the encouragement to compete in these events.

Along with speech contests, Macfarlan competed in the annual home school spelling bee contest. In 2001, Macfarlan's performance led to her first career.

'A Little Spice of Ginger'

One of the judges at the contest, Shelly Moran, was then-publisher of the Herald-Leader and who was so impressed with Macfarlan's composure, poise and charm on stage that she spoke to Laura Macfarlan and offered her daughter a job as a columnist for the Herald-Leader.

Many people, including Ginger Macfarlan, thought it was different to give a nine-year-old the responsibility to write a column in the the paper, but it taught Macfarlan consistency and responsibility

For Moran, having someone that young writing for the paper was not a new concept. Moran's father had owned the newspaper in Cabot and had his children write columns for the newspaper, Moran said. When Moran grew up she did the same thing with her daughters, she said.

"When I saw Ginger's abilities and her cognitive abilities, I approached her mother and told her about my history," Moran said.

Macfarlan wrote a column called "A Little Spice of Ginger," where she told stories about her childhood, she said. When she did not have anything to write about, she picked a topic and wrote about that, Macfarlan said.

College

Macfarlan attended John Brown University from 2009 to 2013 graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During her time at JBU, she had an opportunity to study abroad. She studied at Oxford, England; France; Germany; Ireland and Italy.

After graduation, Macfarlan enrolled the Masters marketing program at the University of Arkansas at the encouragement of her mother. During her first presentation, representatives from Clorox attended the presentation and was so impressed with Macfarlan they offered her an internship.

Following a successful stint as a sales intern and completion of the marketing program, Macfarlan was offered a full-time position as a Category Analyst, according to her Linkedin profile.

Macfarlan eventually worked her way up to being an account manager in 2020 for Clorox's e-commerce division.

Macfarlan today

As an account manager, Macfarlan manages e-Commerce sales for some of Clorox's other companies: Hidden Valley Ranch, KC Masterpiece BBQ, Fresh Step, Scoop Away and Kingsford Charcoal Pellets, she said.

Her duties include reporting, managing content on the site by doing things like making sure there are updated imagery and content for the products as well as extras like videos or full brand pages with recipes or the content, she said.

She also makes recommendations of assortment strategy like what products should be carried online versus what should be in the store and sets search strategy, she said.

In 2017, Macfarlan joined CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Northwest Arkansas. CASA volunteers advocate for children in court for the best interest of those children, according to nwacasa.org.

CASA of Northwest Arkansas provides an advocate for every foster child who needed needed one in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties, the website states. In 2020, CASA of Northwest Arkansas helped 968 children.

"It's a great organization, but it's heavy stuff," Macfarlan said.

She stepped back from the organization in 2019 but hopes to return someday, she said. She wrote an article detailing her experience with CASA for Celebrate Arkansas.

Macfarlan said CASA is a great organization for anyone with a heart for foster kids ought to be involved with.

"There's so much need in Arkansas," she said.

Downtime

Macfarlan works hard, but she also likes to play hard. She purchased a house six years ago in Bentonville and enjoy "Do It Yourself" projects like painting her refrigerator, she said.

Macfarlan said she normally spends her weekends covered in sawdust. She also enjoys traveling, something she picked up from her days of JBU.

She has not had the chance to travel since the coronavirus hit, but hopes to pick up the habit again when things get better. She also enjoys working out and spending time with friends.

Macfarlan said her life was pretty different from what she is now and that she loves her job and Northwest Arkansas.

"I feel so blessed and privileged to have been given those unique opportunities and doing that weekend column and the lessons it taught me served me so well," Macfarlan said.