Golfers compete against Springdale schools

The Siloam Springs golf teams hosted Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber in a nine-hole match Monday at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

Siloam Springs' boys finished second with a play five, count four round of 172.

Brayden Fain led the Panthers with a 37, while Miles Perkins shot 38, Nathan Vachon 46 and Cam Blackfox and Will Van Asche 51 each.

Springdale Har-Ber won the boys match with a 147. Jack Collins was the medalist with a low-round of 35, while James Schnoes shot 36, Phillip Ryan 37, Logan Mayo and Ethan Chapman 39 each.

In junior varsity boys action for Siloam Springs, Landon Pool and Preston Moody each shot 52, while Jackson Doornbos carded a 57 and Jaxson Devoe 62.

Girls

Springdale High finished third with a team score of 195. Sam Owens and Cedric Justus each shot 45, while Andrew Lind shot 50.

Springdale Har-Ber won the girls match with a count three team score of 115.

Lauren Milligan shot 37, while Claire Bowden shot 38 and Lauren Moore 40.

Siloam Springs finished with a team score of 154.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with a 41, Baylee Morris carded a 56, Aleisha Boyd 57, Mackenzie Sontag 59 and Reese Sutulovich 61.

Springdale High only had one player, Aubrey Justus, who shot a 54.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Greenwood on Wednesday before traveling to Fayetteville on Thursday.