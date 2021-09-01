Herald-Leader obituaries

Emma "Katherine" Cox

Emma "Katherine" Cox, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died August 28, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 19, 1946, in Enid, Okla., to Emmett and Annabelle (Handhardt) Owens.

She was a member to the Gentry Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was a loving and dedicated mother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

She is survived by her children Tim Cox and wife Patricia of Talkeetna, Alaska, Ted Cox and wife Maria Luisa of Huntsville, Ala., and Tawnya Norwood and husband Troy of Westville, Okla.; and two grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Gentry Cemetery, Gentry, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald "Ron" Edward Mapp

Ronald Edward Mapp, 55 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died August 27, 2021, at Jay, Oklahoma. He was born September 5, 1965, in Amarillo, Texas, to John Sidney Mapp and Bobbie Jo (Foster) Mapp. Ron worked as a production manager for Bakery Feeds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his fur babies, Shaumbae, Chewey and Sassy.

Survivors include his siblings Julie Wilson and husband Hal of McPherson, Kansas, Denise Kirby and boyfriend Jason of Jay, Oklahoma, John Mapp and girlfriend Carol of Locust Grove, Oklahoma, Beth Mapp of Jay, Oklahoma, Eric Mapp and girlfriend Ruthie of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Aubrey Mapp and wife Cheryl of Woodbine, Georgia; step mother Holly Coffey of Locust Grove, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews Brett Wilson of McPherson, Kansas, Bridget Wilson of Manhattan, Kansas, Brian Kirby of Jay, Oklahoma, Cyle Kirby and Brittany of Pryor, Oklahoma, Carrie Morrow and husband Rowdy of Jay, Oklahoma, Misti Mapp of McAlester, Oklahoma, Bobby Joe Moffeit of Noel, Missouri, Brittney Mapp of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sarah Marler of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dakota Holiday and husband Jake of Hawaii, Lindsey Mapp of Woodbine, Georgia and Camden Mapp of Woodbine, Georgia; and his coney buddies.

A celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund account has been established in his name at https://gofund.me/7f6c6480.

PAID OBITUARY