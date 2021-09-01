JBU swept twice on final day

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team fell in a pair of matches to top-25 competition on the second day of the Hampton Inn Classic, falling to No. 18 Ottawa (Kan.) and No. 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) in three sets, respectively, on Saturday (Aug. 28) inside the Southwell Complex.

In the first match, the Braves handed John Brown (3-5) a 3-0 loss (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) before Central Methodist also swept 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13).

Sophomore Savanna Riney led John Brown with nine kills, while sophomore Micah Fouts added eight and hit .462 (8-2-13) in the morning matchup. Junior Lauren Cloud's 13 helpers paced the passing game while junior Jillian Blackman notched 17 digs on the back line.

John Brown was limited to a .153 (33-16-111) mark, while the Braves hit .256 (47-15-125).

Against the Eagles, John Brown couldn't find any offense, hitting .085 (30-22-94), while Central Methodist boasted a .449 (39-4-78) mark and piled up 10.0 team blocks in the victory.

With 72 hours to rebound, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to open Sooner Athletic Conference play in Chickasha, Okla., on Tuesday afternoon in a matchup with Science and Arts (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime. JBU plays at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Wednesday.