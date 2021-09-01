Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

JBU swept twice on final day

by JBU Sports Information | September 1, 2021 at 5:17 a.m.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team fell in a pair of matches to top-25 competition on the second day of the Hampton Inn Classic, falling to No. 18 Ottawa (Kan.) and No. 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) in three sets, respectively, on Saturday (Aug. 28) inside the Southwell Complex.

In the first match, the Braves handed John Brown (3-5) a 3-0 loss (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) before Central Methodist also swept 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13).

Sophomore Savanna Riney led John Brown with nine kills, while sophomore Micah Fouts added eight and hit .462 (8-2-13) in the morning matchup. Junior Lauren Cloud's 13 helpers paced the passing game while junior Jillian Blackman notched 17 digs on the back line.

John Brown was limited to a .153 (33-16-111) mark, while the Braves hit .256 (47-15-125).

Against the Eagles, John Brown couldn't find any offense, hitting .085 (30-22-94), while Central Methodist boasted a .449 (39-4-78) mark and piled up 10.0 team blocks in the victory.

With 72 hours to rebound, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to open Sooner Athletic Conference play in Chickasha, Okla., on Tuesday afternoon in a matchup with Science and Arts (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime. JBU plays at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Wednesday.

Print Headline: JBU swept twice on final day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

After long stint in NFL, Loggains glad to be back with Razorbacks
by Bob Holt
El Dorado to start 2021 season Thursday against Camden Fairview
by Tony Burns
Competition between receivers, defensive backs fuels El Dorado practices
by Tony Burns
El Dorado picks up road win at Magnolia
by News-Times Staff
Injuries mounting as opener looms for Hogs
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT