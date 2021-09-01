Who is God punishing now?

According to Jonathon Michael Marks in his Letter to the Editor, July 7, 2021, God used the abortion and infanticide referenced in 2 Kings 8:7-15, 2 Kings 13:3, Hosea 9:11-16 and Hosea 13:16 as punishment for the rebellion of his people, the Israelites. He doesn't condone these practices, but he considers them an effective means of discipline.

Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson blamed 9/11 on the ACLU, abortionists, pagans, feminists, gays, lesbians and People for the American Way. These all made God mad, so he allowed the Muslims to carry out the 9/11 attack as punishment on America.

Pastor John Hagee, Franklin Graham, Pat Robertson, Hal Lindsey, Charles Colson and other Christian leaders linked Hurricane Katrina to God's punishment for abortion and/or homosexuality and other sins.

The Bible does seem to agree.

"When disaster comes to a city, has not the Lord caused it? Surely the Sovereign Lord does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets." Amos 3:6-7

This from "A Christian Response to the Corona Virus" (banneroftruth.org), "Viruses, no less than the waters (of God's flood), are subject to his mighty will. As R.C. Sproul used to say, there cannot be a single maverick molecule anywhere in the universe that is outside of God's sovereignty."

John Piper (no relation to me) says, "The coronavirus is God's thunderclap call for all of us to repent and realign our lives with the infinite worth of Christ." thegospelcoalition.org.

Even if you do not fully understand God's will, you will be punished (Luke 12:47-48), you have no excuse; you have the Bible (God's Word) which fully explains his will. Too bad if you took the word of false prophets instead of studying the Bible yourself. 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV. See also "Prove all things." 1 Thessalonians 5:21

Here is a quote from Jesus as recorded in Matthew 11:25 NASB, "I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent, and have revealed them to infants."

The wise and intelligent will not likely repent because they got vaccinated and are no longer getting sick and dying. It is now those with the intelligence of infants and the children's "simplicity of faith" (Charles Yancey, Letter to the Editor August 11, 2021) who are listening to fools about vaccines and dying from the delta variant.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs