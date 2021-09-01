LIBRARY MUSINGS: Artists in Action!

Crystal Bridges will be partnering with the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 4. You will get to see a variety of artists in action and create art. There will be storytelling and pop-up music as well! The event will cumulate on Saturday evening, Sept. 4, with a concert performed by 1 Oz. Jig, a band from Fayetteville who blends Ozark music with traditional funk known as backwoods funk. Please check https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/cb-to-you-mobile-art-lab-siloam-springs/, or contact the library for more information. There will be art kits available at the library courtesy of Crystal Bridges.

We will have an event at the library on Saturday, Sept. 11, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. In a meticulously planned attack, terrorists hijacked four airliners. They flew three of the planes into buildings: the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. They crashed the fourth plane in rural Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,976 people and injured thousands more. We will have a display of posters and books Sept. 7-18. We will also have a short film and offer a place to share about 9/11 in the library meeting room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a come and go event.

Programming in the library will resume Wednesday, Sept. 8. The weekly programs include:

• 10 a.m. Wednesday -- Ms. Julia will be leading the Pre-School Storytime in Meeting Room B. Space is limited and will be on a first-come first-serve basis with sign-up at the meeting room door.

• 11 a.m. Thursday -- Ms. Mary will be leading the Elementary Program in Meeting Room B. Ms. Mary will be reading stories and demonstrating a craft which participants will be able to take home and create in their own time. Space is limited and will be on a first-come first-serve basis with sign-up at the meeting room door.

• 11 a.m. Thursday -- Ms. Leah will be leading the Young Adult Homeschool Program in Meeting Room A. The focus for Sept. 9 will be the history of playing dice and participants will get to make their own dice.

• In addition, there will be virtual programming for preschool through young adults.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in September include:

• National Hispanic Heritage Month -- This is a website devoted to the contributions Hispanics have made to the American culture. The National Hispanic Heritage month goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

• Ology -- Discover science through the eyes of the American Museum of Natural History. Games, stories, hands-on, and videos bring science to life for young ones!

• WorldBook -- This resource is provided to us through the Arkansas State Library through their database portal. There are eight different modules the state of Arkansas has provided for its residents or for use in the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The September Book Club Selections are as follows:

• The Adult Reading Group will read and discuss "The Myth of Perpetual Summer" by Susan Crandall at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the meeting room. Tallulah James, the main character, heads for the "promised land of Southern California" to escape betrayal and death when they rear their ugly heads in her life.

• "The Ten Thousand Doors of January" by Alix E. Harrow is the book the Morning Book Club will discuss at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the meeting room. January finds a book that carries the scent of other worlds and tells a tale of secret doors, of love, adventure, and danger. Each page turn reveals impossible truths about the world and January discovers a story increasingly entwined with her own.

Virtual programming is available for preschoolers through young adults. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library under the digital resources tab for links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming, and Instagram for these programs.

Please visit the library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"Librarians are just like search engines, except they smile and they talk to me and they don't give me paid-for advertising when they are trying to help. And they have actual hearts." -- Matt Haig

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.