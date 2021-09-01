(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Mid-America Christian6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at GreenwoodNoon
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kansas at Colcord7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bent. Washington5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bent. Washington6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest5 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs7 p.m.
Welch at Watts7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Tennessee Southern at JBU women7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Shiloh Christian8 a.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU women1 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Christian at JBU7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Arkansas Tech
Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia/GreenbrierTBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers5 p.m.
September 8
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Harrison1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Springdale at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland6:30 p.m.
September 9
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Bentonville3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th4 p.m.
September 10
COLLEGE SOCCER
Friends at JBU men7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison7 p.m.
Ketchum at Kansas7 p.m.
Afton at Colcord7 p.m.
Watts at Oaks7 p.m.
September 11
COLLEGE SOCCER
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)10 a.m.
JBU vs. Park (Mo.)4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Elkins8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale SpikefestTBA
