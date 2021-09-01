(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Mid-America Christian6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at GreenwoodNoon

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kansas at Colcord7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bent. Washington5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bent. Washington6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest5 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

Welch at Watts7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Tennessee Southern at JBU women7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Shiloh Christian8 a.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU women1 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Arkansas Tech

Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia/GreenbrierTBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers5 p.m.

September 8

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Harrison1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Springdale at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland6:30 p.m.

September 9

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Bentonville3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th4 p.m.

September 10

COLLEGE SOCCER

Friends at JBU men7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison7 p.m.

Ketchum at Kansas7 p.m.

Afton at Colcord7 p.m.

Watts at Oaks7 p.m.

September 11

COLLEGE SOCCER

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)10 a.m.

JBU vs. Park (Mo.)4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Elkins8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale SpikefestTBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.