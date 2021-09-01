OPINION: Panthers show signs in loss at Rogers High

The Siloam Springs football team didn't come out with a victory last Friday at Rogers, but even with a less-than loaded gun, the Panthers kept firing away.

Siloam Springs was missing several key players, but still the Panthers kept things interesting in a 51-40 loss to the Mounties.

No doubt, the Panthers realize they have to get better defensively, where they gave up nearly 600 yards of offense to the Mounties. Of course, 400 of those yards came on 15 carries to Rogers running back Josh Shepherd, who scored six touchdowns. Seems like we've seen this song at Rogers once before in 2014 when a kid by the name of Bryan Grigsby set the 7A-West all-time rushing record with 446 yards against the Panthers.

It's only fair to point out that the Panthers were missing some key players defensively, and that was obvious when quarterback Hunter Talley had to play some safety on defense. In smaller schools you see the quarterback play both ways, but not often with the larger schools.

This is just my take, but I'd bet Hunter Talley would play offense, defense, special teams, take out the trash, clean the stadium, turn out the lights and lock the gates -- the kid would do whatever is asked of him.

Talley rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and completed 23 of 35 passes for 263 yards and three more scores against the Mounties. And he wasn't alone.

Tight end Brendan Lashley, who is featured in today's paper, caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two scores and showed all the signs of being a dangerous weapon for the Panthers. Christian Ledeker had a 70-yard kickoff return and caught five passes for 74 yards along with playing a full night at linebacker on defense.

Siloam Springs will take that kind of production each and every night.

So now the Panthers turn their attention to Pea Ridge for Friday's first home game at Panther Stadium.

Pea Ridge was throttled by a terrific Shiloh Christian team 55-13 last Friday night.

The Blackhawks are under the direction of first-year coach Brey Cook, who took over after Jeff Williams accepted the athletic director's position here at Siloam Springs.

Here's hoping we've got great weather and a great crowd on hand for football on Friday night.

• • •

I want to officially welcome our guest pickers for the 2021 football season. Last week was our first week for the Herald-Leader's Picks of the Week, and we'll run this feature for the next several Wednesdays through football season.

A big thank you to Joe Butler of Ability Tree, Don Clark with the City of Siloam Springs, Sarah Losh with Jimmy Allen Insurance and Lindsey Taylor with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for playing this year.

And just like I say at the beginning of every season, they're all playing for second place.

• • •

A fun night is certainly in store on Thursday, Sept. 23, when the Siloam Springs volleyball team hosts Van Buren in a 5A-West Conference match.

It's Alumni Night and the Lady Panthers are asking any and all former SSHS volleyball players to attend.

In particular, the 2001 state championship volleyball team -- the team that started the run of greatness from Siloam Springs volleyball 20 years ago -- is scheduled to be honored. For more information, contact coach Joellen Wright by email at [email protected] or by phone 479-524-5134, ext 50616.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.