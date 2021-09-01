Seventh-graders pick up win against Springdale Hellstern

The Siloam SPrings seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams were in action at home Monday night inside the Panther Den.

The seventh-graders improved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep of Springdale Hellstern. The seventh-graders won a pair of close games, 31-29 and 27-25.

The eighth-graders fell to 0-2 after losing a three-game set to Springdale Central. Siloam Springs won the first game 25-16, but lost the next two 28-26, 17-15.

Both teams were back in action Tuesday against Bentonville Fulbright. Results were not available at presstime.

Both are back in action on Sept. 7 at Bentonville Lincoln.