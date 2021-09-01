Sign in
SS student wins scholarship

by From Staff Reports | September 1, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Photo Submitted Elijah Coffey received a $2,500 from the University of Aftermarket Foundation. Coffey plans to attend Pittsburg State University and study to become an Automotive Technician. The foundation provides funding for aftermarket educational programs, research and scholarships.

Siloam Springs resident Elijah Coffey has been selected for the University of Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship for $2,500.

Coffey was selected from more than 1,000 to receive a University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship and plans to attend Pittsburg State University to study Automotive Technician, according to a press release from the University of Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation provides funding for aftermarket educational programs, research and scholarships, the release states.

Through its grant program, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and other donors and other donors and organizations will award more than 300 scholarships in 2021 and has awarded more than 4,000 since the beginning of the program in 1995, the release states

""It is a privilege to support the next generation of people looking to have a career in the auto care industry. We look forward to seeing them succeed", said Danielle Sonnefeld, Co-Chairman, Scholarship Committee.

Print Headline: SS student wins scholarship

