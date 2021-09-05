Arrests and citations

Aug. 23
• Ryan Douglas Hester, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassment.
• Seth Michael Dunlap, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
Aug. 24
• Adam Gregory Patterson, 36, cited in connection while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
• Tiara Monique Eabron, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Casey Joe Burlison, 35, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Jason Robert Hernandez, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Whitney Rae Jones, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Chrystal Elvira Martinez, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maegan Paige Whitehurst, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kelly Lynn Battiest, 23, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 20, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a member family or household member; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
• Ronnie Eugene Maynard Jr, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Tommy Wilson Farley, 68, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
Aug. 25
• Sharon Elizabeth Navarrete, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ryan Gordon Alley, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sejalben Modi, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Casey Matthew Reil, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Candace Starr, 28, arrested in connection with criminal use of prohibited weapon.
• Donald Lee Ross, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 26
• Stefany Ann Litterell, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Emily Elizabeth Sisson, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Aug. 27
• Juan Jose Garcia, 50, arrested in connection with hot checks warrant.
• Colin Robert Johnson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 28
• Ryan Marley Wilson, 41, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test.
• Trevor Drew Allen, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Kayla Christeen Cox, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Aug. 29
• Derek Anthony Sherman, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Marin Leonel Hernandez, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Yulissa Martinez, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.