Arrests and citations

Aug. 23

• Ryan Douglas Hester, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassment.

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Aug. 24

• Adam Gregory Patterson, 36, cited in connection while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Tiara Monique Eabron, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Casey Joe Burlison, 35, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jason Robert Hernandez, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Whitney Rae Jones, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Chrystal Elvira Martinez, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maegan Paige Whitehurst, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kelly Lynn Battiest, 23, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 20, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a member family or household member; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Ronnie Eugene Maynard Jr, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Tommy Wilson Farley, 68, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Aug. 25

• Sharon Elizabeth Navarrete, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ryan Gordon Alley, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Hillary Abigail Tapp, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sejalben Modi, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Candace Starr, 28, arrested in connection with criminal use of prohibited weapon.

• Donald Lee Ross, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 26

• Stefany Ann Litterell, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Emily Elizabeth Sisson, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Aug. 27

• Juan Jose Garcia, 50, arrested in connection with hot checks warrant.

• Colin Robert Johnson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 28

• Ryan Marley Wilson, 41, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test.

• Trevor Drew Allen, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Kayla Christeen Cox, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Aug. 29

• Derek Anthony Sherman, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Marin Leonel Hernandez, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Yulissa Martinez, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.