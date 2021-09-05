Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday a four-car accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and South Mount Olive Street. Two people were transported to Washington Regional Medical Center for non-emergency injuries, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Jackson. The Siloam Springs Police Department is still investigating the accident and will release more details as they become available.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday a four-car accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and South Mount Olive Street. Two people were transported to Washington Regional Medical Center for non-emergency injuries, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Jackson. The Siloam Springs Police Department is still investigating the accident and will release more details as they become available.