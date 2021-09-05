JBU announces gameday protocols

The John Brown University Department of Athletics and Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, protocols that will guide gameday expectations at Alumni Field, Bill George Arena, Glenn W. Black Stadium and the JBU Tennis Courts for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year, the university released in a press release.

As the university navigates its athletic events while still in a pandemic, its athletics is committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, campus and local Siloam Springs community, the release states.

"We will adhere to the following guidelines and recommendations for our home athletic events, and we appreciate your compliance and cooperation," the release states.

Indoor Venues -- Bill George Arena

• All spectators are required to wear masks for the duration of their time inside Bill George Arena.

• Social distancing is recommended at all JBU athletic events.

• Currently, there is no capacity limit for spectators.

• Admission is free to volleyball home games, therefore no pre-registration is needed.

• Concessions will have a limited menu to begin the season.

• Guidelines are subject to change.

Outdoor Venues -- Alumni Field, Glenn W. Black Stadium, JBU Tennis Courts

• Social distancing is recommended at all JBU athletic events.

• Currently there is not have a capacity limit for spectators.

• Admission is free to soccer and tennis matches, therefore no pre-registration is needed.

• Guidelines are subject to change.