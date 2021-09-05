JBU men's soccer falls at Lyon

BATESVILLE -- Senior Adrian Immel's goal pulled the Golden Eagles within one late, but a retaliatory goal from the Lyon Scots ended JBU's undefeated season as the John Brown University men's soccer team fell in 3-1 fashion on Tuesday afternoon to the Scots at Huser Field.

The contest was level at 0-0 at the half, even with the Scots (2-1-0) owning a 7-2 shooting advantage through 45 minutes of play.

The hosts struck quickly after the intermission, however, using goals from Andrei Galca and Kanata Furutani just four minutes apart to take a 2-0 lead over the Golden Eagles (2-1-0) in the 60th minute.

The Scots again enjoyed a 7-3 shooting advantage in the second half, but Immel's cross from 35 yards out into the box from the right side curled in over keeper Dan Huff's head and off the right post and in, closing the gap to just one goal with 12 minutes left in the match,

With John Brown pressing, however, the Scots rebuilt its two-goal advantage with Kanata's second of the contest in the 83rd minute of play. The Golden Eagles could only attempt one more shot before the match turned final.

Senior Rodrigo Selingardi was hit with his first loss of the season, making one save on Lyon's four shots on target. Junior Jacob Zamarron led all John Brown players with a pair of shots, neither of which were on goal.

The Golden Eagles return to the pitch on Friday, Sept. 10, to host Friends (Kan.) at Alumni Field. The matchup begins a three-match home stand, with includes No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 10 Bethel (Tenn.). Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Falcons and the match will air live on the SAC Sports Network.