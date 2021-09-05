JBU volleyball goes 1-1 to open SAC play

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19) on Wednesday night at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) inside the Gaulke Activity Center to split its two matches on the week in Oklahoma City.

The Golden Eagles (4-6, 1-1 Sooner Athletic) saw their 15-match winning streak against the Evangels snapped, largely in part to a pair of late-set surges in the first and third frames that allowed MACU (4-3, 2-0) the momentum it needed to capture the contest in four. The Evangels' last win versus JBU came back on Oct. 4, 2012 inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

A Micah Fouts termination handed the visitors a 22-19 advantage in the first, but MACU closed out the set on a 6-1 run. With a 20-16 lead in the second and the hosts charging back, three consecutive MACU errors widened John Brown's lead to seven, 23-16, until a Delaney Barnes kill ended the set and knotted the match at one apiece.

Mid-America Christian rumbled out to a 9-4 lead in the third, but after a timeout, the Golden Eagles responded. A Savanna Riney kill followed by a Lauren Cloud ace began a 6-2 John Brown run that pulled the visitors back within one, 21-20. Consecutive rejections by the Evangels and a pair of Hannah Foecker kills ended the JBU comeback attempt, and setup a fourth-set matchup with the home team in the advantage.

Despite an early 5-2 lead, the offense faded for the Golden Eagles as an 8-2 Mid-America Christian run in the middle of the set turned a one-point contest into a five-point lead, 18-13. After take four of the next five points, JBU could only get to within five, three times, before MACU ended the match on another Foecker termination.

Barnes and Riney registered 10 kills apiece to lead the John Brown offense. Freshman Taylor Golmen contributed a career-best nine terminations and hit .350 (9-2-20) while posting a team-best five blocks.

Junior Lauren Cloud posted another double-double, passing out 21 assists and earning 13 digs. She continued her strong service performance on the week with another five aces from the line. Junior Jillian Blackman led the way on the back line with 20 digs.

The Evangels out-hit John Brown .174 (48-21-155) to .138 (44-22-160). After hitting over .250 in the first two sets, the Golden Eagles were relegated to .044 (19-15-89) through the final two frames of the match.

"Tonight's match was one that boiled down to clean play and momentum," head coach Ken Carver pointed out. "MACU came out ready to play tonight, and after they came back to win the first set, that stoked their confidence even more. Our team responded well by winning the second set, but after that, we played far too sloppy and inconsistent to be in position to win the match.

"We committed far too many errors from the service line and attacking in the third set where MACU didn't have to earn most of their points. In spite of the loss, I was proud of how our team kept fighting to get back into the match, despite coming up short. With our upcoming open weekend, we'll look to get some rest, regroup and look forward to finally playing at home after three straight weeks on the road to open the season."

John Brown opens the home portion of the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when Southwestern Christian (Okla.) travels to Bill George Arena. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. on the SAC Sports Network.

JBU 3, USAO 1

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- The John Brown University volleyball team ended a three-match skid and kicked off the 2021 Sooner Athletic campaign with a convincing 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14) win over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Tuesday night at the Drover Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Delaney Barnes paced the Golden Eagles (4-5, 1-0 Sooner Athletic) with 12 kills and hit .423 on the evening. Sophomore Savanna Riney was the only other Golden Eagles in double-digit kill territory with 10, and added a trio of block-assists as JBU moved to 9-0 all-time against the Drovers.

The visitors were dominant from the service line, launching 17 aces, paced by junior Lauren Cloud, last week's SAC Setter of the Week. The pile of aces was the most by the Golden Eagles since its 15 against then-No. 22 Wayland Baptist (Texas) in 2014 when Shayna Daniels sent 10 perfectly from the service line.

Sophomore Micah Fouts, Riney and Barnes posted kills and a Barnes-Riney rejection broke open a 9-9 tie in the first set, launching JBU on a 7-0 run. Up 15-9, the squads traded points until Barnes terminated the ball twice to get John Brown a 1-0 lead in the match. The Golden Eagles hit an impressive .367 (16-5-30) in the set.

Before falling in a close third set, JBU recorded 12 of the final 16 points of the set to claim a lopsided second set, and a second-straight game over .300 attack efficiency.

JBU responded by opening the fourth set on a 6-1 run that quickly ballooned to a 15-5 lead. In a 5-0 run, Cloud served up a pair of aces and the 10-point lead stuck around until the Drovers (5-4, 0-2) pulled to within six, 16-10. Back-to-back Morgan Fincham aces helped end USAO's rally hopes, and returned the lead to 11, 22-11, before JBU ended the match on a quick 3-0 run.

John Brown outhit the Drovers in the contest, .276 to .147, and dominated in aces (17-4) and digs (64-51). Cloud passed out 25 assists, and Fincham added 17. Cloud led the team, and notched the double-double, with 17 digs, as junior Jillian Blackman scooped up 14 on the back line.

"It was good to get back into the win column and our conference season off to a winning start," head coach Ken Carver admitted. "USAO is an improved program and played really scrappy at times, which was especially evident in the third set when they overcame the large deficit we put them in to win that set. As a team, we're still learning how to consistently close out sets when we have those opportunities. To our players' credit, however, they came out with more focus and sense of urgency in the fourth set and was able to quickly extinguish the momentum USAO had worked hard to get back on their side.

"We finished the match serving very aggressively which ended up severely limiting USAO's ability to mount any consistent offense. All in all, a good night's performance for our team and an important first conference win."

Lauren Collier finished the night with a match-best 14 terminations, but was limited to a reasonable .077 (14-11-39) efficiency thanks to the Golden Eagle front-line defense.