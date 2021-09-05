Junior high football teams defeated by Bentonville Washington

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade football teams opened their 2021 seasons last Thursday against Bentonville Washington at Tiger Stadium.

The eighth-graders were defeated 26-6.

The Panthers' only score came on a 15-yard run by Tristan Anglin in the fourth quarter.

"We had a lot of typical first game jitters and mistakes," said coach Dwain Pippin. "We were short handed on some players and so several guys had to play more than normal and both ways."

Pippin said offensively the Panthers moved the ball at times but struggled to sustain drives.

"We will watch the film and learn a lot from it, and we'll get better," he said.

The seventh-graders were defeated 44-0.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action this Thursday at Fayetteville Ramay.