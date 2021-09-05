Lady Panthers swept by Springdale, Pea Ridge

The Siloam Springs varsity volleyball team remained winless to start the season after dropping two losses this past week at Springdale on Tuesday and at home against Pea Ridge on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (0-5) were swept at Springdale 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.

Cailee Johnson led the Lady Panthers defensively with 12 digs, while Chaney Stanland had 10 and Allison Williamson eight.

Regan Riley had four solo blocks and four block assists, while Gracie Greer and Lillian Wilkie each had three block assists and Faith Ellis and Anna Wleklinski each with two block assists.

Wleklinski led with three kills, while Ellis and Greer each had two kills.

Johnson led with two aces, while Jetta Broquard and Kami Hulbert each had one.

Pea Ridge handed the Lady Panthers a 25-11, 25-22, 25-21 loss on Healthcare Heroes night at the Panther Activity Center.

Against Pea Ridge, Johnson led with 24 digs, while Wleklinski had 12 and Jensen Kelly six.

Riley and Emma Norberg each had two solo blocks and two block assists, while Greer, Wilkie and Ellis each had two block assists.

Wleklinski led with nine kills, while Wilkie had five and Greer and Riley each with three kills.

Kelly, Hulbert, Wleklinski, Johnson and Wilkie each had one ace.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Mountain Home.