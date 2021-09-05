Main Street Siloam Springs hosts Girls Night Out in downtown Siloam Springs

Main Street Siloam Springs will host the third and final Girls Night Out of the year from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Siloam Springs.

Girls Night Out is a quarterly fundraiser held by Main Street Siloam Springs. Events and Marketing Coordinator and Farmers Market Manager Abby Trinidad did not say what the theme would be but hinted that it may have a 1960s theme to the event.

"We are so excited for our third and final Girls Night Out of the year," Trinidad said. "We love this event because it brings our community to downtown Siloam Springs to support local by shopping and dining at our small businesses."

Goody bags will be available from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Phat Tire Bike Shop. The presenting sponsor will be Grand Savings Bank and the supporting sponsor will be Siloam Springs Medical Center, Trinidad said.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to dine and shop at participating businesses, Trinidad said. Everyone who makes a purchase and scans the Quick Response (QR) code at check-out will have the chance to win a $5 gift card to one of the participating businesses.

One of the new businesses to participate in Girl's Night Out is Arch & Axe which will be offering 25 percent off of axe throwing that evening.

"I think a ton of ladies are wanting to try axe throwing. Why not give it a shot together?," said Arch & Axe Owner Heather Lanker.

Reinvent Fitness and Club will also be one of the new businesses participating in Girls Night Out, said Stephanie Cooley, a member who also assists with marketing.

"We feel our gym is the perfect addition to downtown and offers something different than anything else offered in Siloam," Cooley said.

Reinvent Fitness will announce new discounted prices that night and will hold a giveaway every 30 minutes, Cooley said.

Participating businesses for this Girl's Night Out will be:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & More

• Ahem Sewing Services

• Arch & Axe

• Beautiful Lives Boutique

• Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• The Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Prime Care Medical

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Reinvent Fitness

• The Roost at 28 Springs

• Siloam Flowers and Gfts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• Tintos & Tapas

• WellSpring Nutrition