Ninth-grade volleyball drops Southwest

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls bounced back from their first loss of the season with a victory at Springdale Southwest on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (3-1) won the first set 25-12 before sweeping the match with a 25-9 win in the second set.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers dropped a 2-1 loss at home to Fayetteville White. White won the first set 25-16, but Siloam Springs answered with a 25-14 win in the second set. White won the tiebreaker set 15-12 to take the match.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action at Rogers High on Tuesday.

7th/8th grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team picked up its first win of the season last Tuesday with a 2-0 win against Bentonville Fulbright.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-21 and followed with a 25-22 victory in the second set.

The seventh-grade team suffered its first loss of the season 2-0 to Fulbright. Fulbright won the first set 25-12 and 25-21 in the second set.

Both Siloam Springs teams are back in action this Tuesday at Bentonville