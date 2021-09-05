Obituaries

Cody James Ganter

8/15/1983 – 8/10/2021

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother, Cody James Ganter (thirty-seven). Cody was the star of our hearts, and he leaves us smiling through our tears.

Cody loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had a personality that with even a single encounter, you would remember him for life. Cody's engaging presence, bright smile, high energy, and fun-loving nature touched everyone he met. Cody's natural curiosity about people and his ability to communicate with everyone exemplified "never met a stranger".

Cody enjoyed all sports and was a standout basketball player in High School as well as on his AAU basketball team. From an early age in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado he loved the outdoors especially fishing, and skiing. He was an incredible skier and loved spending time skiing in the backcountry. As an accomplished cook, Cody loved to prepare meals and was recognized by family and friends as the "Grill Master".

Above all, Cody's greatest illustration of love, source of joy, and pride of his life are his children, Olivia (six) and Logan (four). Cody's intense love for his children will transcend any earthly bounds and he will be with them forever.

Cody is survived by his adoring mother Nancy Foster of Tampa, FL, loving brother Collin Ganter of Siloam Springs, AR, his father Dave Ganter of Commerce City, CO. Cody is also survived by the love of his life, and mother of his children Kathleen Gibson of Tampa, FL and their two children Olivia Elizabeth and Logan James Ganter of Tampa, FL. Cody is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephew, and cousins from Colorado, Florida, Utah, and Virginia.

Donna Delight Hansen

Lifelong retired newspaper columnist and practicing pianist Donna Delight Hansen passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021, at the Hospice House of Olathe, KS, at the age of 84. She was surrounded by family and loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by pursuing knowledge and appreciating the fine arts.

She was born to Lester and Doris Dehling on January 7, 1937, in Sault Sainte Marie, MI. After graduating from Montello High School as Valedictorian and Class President in 1954, Donna completed her Bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1958 at Wisconsin State College-Stevens Point. She taught choral and vocal music for three years for the Wautoma, WI, School District, then met her soon to be husband, Ramon, and began a lifelong journey in the world of journalism.

Donna began her career as an office manager in 1961 in Wautoma, WI, while working at the Waushara Argus. In 1964, Mr. Hansen sold the newspaper but the two continued to maintain contact through correspondence. Donna and Ramon DeVere Hansen were wed at the Bloomfield Methodist Church on March 13, 1965, in Bloomfield, NE. Serving as attendants were Ramon's parents, Ray and Marie Hansen. After the wedding, the couple honeymooned at the Elms Resort in Excelsior Springs, MO. Donna and Ramon were married for 56 years and during that time, they spent the vast majority of those years owning, managing, and operating community newspapers.

In 1965, the couple moved to Frankfort, IN for a short while and eventually settled in Omaha, NE, where the couple's two sons were born in 1966. In 1970, the family moved to Neodesha, KS, where together they owned and operated the Neodesha Sun until 1974. After a long and relaxing vacation on Lake Michigan in Door County, WI, the family acquired the Prairie Drummer in Colby, KS, and eventually sold the operation in 1978 whereupon they moved to Siloam Springs, AR, and purchased the Interstate News. After a successful six-year run with the Interstate News, the couple relocated to Carthage, NY, and together the couple went to work for the Watertown Daily Times and managed and operated the Carthage Republican Tribune.

Donna officially retired in 2006 but continued to serve as a guest columnist for the Carthage Republican Tribune for several years after her retirement. Donna's pride was in a well-written article, her reflective weekly column (On The Aisle) or an accurate description of the countless local government and school board meetings she covered and reported on over the years. Donna also spent many a Saturday afternoon taking pictures at countless weddings during her earlier years and tirelessly managed the accounting and financial operations of their business ventures until her passing.

In 2019, the couple relocated to their final home at Cedar Lake Village Retirement Community in Olathe, KS. Donna was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Donna was a devoted mother and together with her husband of 56 years, they had two sons: Christopher and Eric. Donna was the proud grandmother to five grandchildren: Megan Turpin (Tommy), Gardner; Halie Linduff (Harrison), Shawnee; Taylor Hansen, Fort Lauderdale; Grant Hansen, Lawrence; and Levi Hansen, Shawnee; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Turpin, Gardner.

Donna loved spending time in the kitchen and creating delicious meals for her family. She was also a skilled piano player and regularly filled their home with the sounds of classical music. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Donna. She loved a morning conversation over coffee or a quiet evening with friends and a glass of wine in hand. Donna served as Choral Director for the Carthage Music Club, Publicity Chairman for the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and was a proud member of the Red Hats Club. Donna and Ray spent many an afternoon or evening traveling to a fancy dinner and a theatrical performance in the many areas of the country where they resided. After retirement, Donna and Ray enjoyed spending time traveling to Chautauqua, NY and inviting family and friends to join them for time at the Institute. Their shared love for theater and fine dining took the couple on many bus trips to Niagara on The Lake, the Shaw Festival and New York City. Donna also delighted in tending to her countless bird feeders as well as the many flowers and plants that sprouted each spring at their home in Carthage. In her later years, Donna filled the role of saintly servant to her husband Ray in the capacity of his primary caregiver. She was also a member of the Cedar Lake Book Club and enjoyed participating in various musical groups during her time at the retirement village.

A memorial service for immediate family, relatives and residents of Cedar Lake Village is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Cedar Lake Village Worship Center in Olathe, KS. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Otto Toepper and Doris Niehaus of Montello, WI. Donna is survived by her husband Ramon, of the home; sons, Christopher (Kimberly) Shawnee, KS, and Eric (Angela) Gardner, KS.

Morris E. Herod

Morris E. Herod, 64 of Decatur, Ark., died Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Benton, Ark., to Samuel and Margaret (Dodson) Herod.

He worked for Pipelife, Simmons, La-Z-Boy and Mid-American Cabinet.

He was preceded in death by his mother and sister Melanie.

He is survied by his father of Bella Vista, Ark.; his children, Michael Herod and wife Julie of Kansas, Okla.; Alicia Ward and husband Michael of Twin Oaks, Okla.; Justin Herod of Fayetteville, Ark.; Bradley Thompson and wife Megan of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and Jeremy Herod and wife Heather of Siloam Springs; 14 grandchildren and brother Drew Herod of Plummerville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Libby Marie Hill

Libby Marie Hill, 46 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 31, 2021, in Pryor, Okla.

She was born Sept. 13, 1974, in Parkersburg, W.V., to Kerry Miller and Debra Fordyce.

She married Leslie Hill, Jr on July 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Rhoades and sister Felicia Kay Miller.

She is survived by her parents; husband of the home; children Levi Miller of Michigan, Alexis Miller of Wisconsin; stepchildren Sarah Hill of Siloam Springs and Randal Hill of Chouteau, Okla.

Funeral service will be 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs. Visitation will be 8-9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Teofilo Sabijon Labitad

Teofilo Sabijon Labitad, 71, of Colcord, Okla., died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born June 25, 1950 in the Philippines to Pascual R. Labitad and Espenza S. (Sabijon) Labitad.

He is survived by his wife, Bernardita (Llenado) Labitad; five sons, Gilbert Llenado Labitad, Gibson Llenado Labitad, Gilmark Llenado Labitad, Filbero Llenado Labitad, and Garry Llenado Labitad; nine siblings, Gloria, Gregorio, Benjamin, Adelaida, Venerando, Anita, Danilo, Amalia, and Elsie; nine granchildren and many other loved ones.

A visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

The Mass will be held noon, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Eula R. Yeager

Eula R. Yeager, 84, of Jay, Okla., died Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.

She was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Watts, Okla., to William and Ruth Miller.

She married Delbert Yeager, Sr on Sept. 15, 1954. They ran a farm in this area, along with operating the Chance grocery store. She attended Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Delbert Yeager, Jr, brothers Darrell and Walter Miller, and sisters Lala Faye, Billie, Mary, and her twin Beulah.

She is survived by her children Annetta Gregory and husband Claude of Jay, Okla.; Karen Williams and husband Johnny of Sand Springs, Okla.; Velma Mullen and husband Keith of Westville, Okla.; Sharon Stearns of Watts, Okla.; and Ray Yeager and wife Mickey of Westville, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; 10 ½ great grandchildren; sisters Vera Sherwood and husband Red of Terlton, Okla., and Carol Leslie of Grove, Okla.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Proctor Cemetery, Proctor, Okla.. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

