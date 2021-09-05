ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Monday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU women^1 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Christian at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Arkansas Tech
Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia/Greenbrier^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers^5 p.m.
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Harrison^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th^4 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Friends at JBU men^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison^7 p.m.
Ketchum at Kansas^7 p.m.
Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.
Watts at Oaks^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)^10 a.m.
JBU vs. Park (Mo.)^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Elkins^8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
