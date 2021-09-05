ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU women^1 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Arkansas Tech

Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia/Greenbrier^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers^5 p.m.

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Harrison^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th^4 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Friends at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^7 p.m.

Ketchum at Kansas^7 p.m.

Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.

Watts at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)^10 a.m.

JBU vs. Park (Mo.)^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Elkins^8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

