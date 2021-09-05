School district, JBU report covid-19 cases

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 46 active cases among students and 14 among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 190 and there were seven among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 128, while only one staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There were five new coronavirus cases among students and one among staff, the site states. There were 15 quarantines from cases that originated within the district and two new staff two quarantine due to exposure within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 13 and no staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were , the site states.

Cumulative cases reported as of Friday were 132 among students and 34 among staff the site states.

The cumulative cases among students quarantined from cases within the school district totaled 464 and eight among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 272 and 22 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University had six active student cases with none in isolation on-campus and 10 in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu. There students in quarantine.

Active staff member cases reported were two at JBU and none of those staff members are in quarantine. There were 14 cumulative cases and 13 cumulative quarantine.