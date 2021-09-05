Siloam Springs city board to discuss retention pond guard rail

Siloam Springs city directors will discuss options for a safety guard rail for the retention pond on East Main Street and U.S. Highway 412 during the city board meeting Tuesday.

A resolution was approved in April of 2021 by the city board to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to place a guard rail at the retention pond near the "Welcome to Siloam Springs" sign on U.S. Highway 412.

This is due to two separate vehicle accidents that resulted in vehicles crashing into the retention pond and also a mower crashing into the pond in May, resulting in the injury of a city worker.

On Jan. 1, 2019 a vehicle crashed into the pond and was flipped upside down causing the death of 11-year-old Tyner Levi Hammett.

A second vehicle crashed into the pond on March 18 and the driver was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and was not transported to the hospital, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

A city worker was injured when their mower overturned into the retention on May 3. The worker was seroiously injured and transported via ambulance to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Springdale.

The recommended placement of the guard rail is at the top of the slope in order to avoid further potential injury that could occur if the guardrail was placed at the bottom of the slope, according to a staff report prepared by City Engineer Justin Bland on Aug. 30.

City staff prepared three different options for the directors to consider during the meeting, the report states. Of those options, each is priced differently depending on whether or not the city wants to have a corten finish or a power coat finish, the report states.

The first option is to install the guard rail on the southeast side of the pond approximately five inches off the top of the retaining wall, the report states. Depending on what finish the city chooses it would cost either $11,000 or $25,500, the report states.

Placing the guardrail around the west and northside of the pond between the curb and sidewalk is the second option the report states. This option would cost $17,500 or $37,000, the report states.

Option three is for the remaining piece of the guard rail on the north corner of the pond, the report states. This option will cost either $3,500 or $7,250 depending on the finish the report states.

A fourth option will cover landscaping. Since it will not be safe to mow at the top of the wall the city has the option to install an ornamental grass called Spicata Liriope, the report states.

The ornamental landscaping for the grass between the guardrail in the first option will cost the city $15,000 and also includes landscaping the steep area in the south corner of the pond where the mower slid into the pond, the report states.

This would allow for the steep area to just be trimmed a couple of times per year, the report states.

Based on the feedback from the board, staff will get cost estimates for the preferred options and bring the project back as a budget amendment, the report states.

The city board will also review the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from the Aug. 17 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes from the Aug. 17 meeting.

• Resolution 41-21 concerning a special use development permit for 111 W. Tahlequah St.

• Resolution 42-21 regarding a special use development permit for 400 E. Twin Springs Street Apt. No 1 and 2.

• Resolution 43-21 concerning a special use development permit for 205 Greenwood Pl.

• Resolution 44-21 regarding the setting of a hearing date for right-of-way vacation for 613 E. University St.

• Resolution 45-21 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 3200 block of East Kenwood Street.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-16 regarding the rezoning of 610 W. Tahlequah St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Two-Family) to R-4 (Residential Multi-Family) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-17 concerning the amendment of the zoning code with regard to private drives and sanitation on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-18 regarding body art businesses on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-19 concerning rezoning 4171 Highway 412 E. from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its first reading.

Staff reports

• Noise ordinance review

• July financials

• Administrator's report