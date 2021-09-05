Siloam Springs-Pea Ridge game postponed to Sept. 17

The Siloam Springs football team's game against Pea Ridge last Friday was postponed to Sept. 17 because of covid-19 issues within the Pea Ridge program, Athletics Director Jeff Williams announced Thursday morning.

Pea Ridge had several players quarantined due to covid-19 protocols and both schools agreed to play on Sept. 17, which was set to be a bye week for both teams.

"They had several quarantined and they were waiting to see what would happen (Thursday)," said Panthers coach Brandon Craig. "They had a couple more go down today. We're hoping its just a postponement. We both have agreed to reschedule it for the 17th. We don't want to cancel any games and definitely don't want to forfeit any games, so we're definitely hoping to play on the 17th."

The game was supposed to be the Panthers' first home game of the season.

"The kids worked really hard this week," Craig said. "It was a tough week. It was hot, battled through that. We just practiced really hard and did a good job. They were prepped and ready to go Friday night. Anytime you have a loss you're ready to get that taste of our your mouth. We were hoping to go out and battle this Friday night and get that out of our system, but that's not the case. We're going to have to move on and wait until next week."

Siloam Springs had 10 players out, including several to quarantine, for their first game against Rogers on Aug. 27.

"Got a few back this week so we're starting to look up," Craig said. "You just hold your breath because you don't know when the next round is coming."

With the Pea Ridge game postponed, the Siloam Springs coaches got a jump start in preparing for the Panthers' game at Harrison this Friday.

However, on Thursday, instead of having practice, the coaching staff took the Panthers swimming at the Family Aquatic Center.

"Take a day off," Craig said. "Breathe a little bit."

The Panthers began preparations for the Goblins on Friday's practice. Harrison played at Mountain Home last Friday night.

"Obviously the staff is already breaking down film on Harrison, what we have," Craig said. "We won't get any more (film) because we don't have anything to trade. So we'll have to go watch them (Friday) night at Mountain Home."

Harrison defeated Magnolia 26-7 at Harding University in Searcy in Week Zero. They also had a competitive scrimmage against Rogers High, Craig said.

"They look just like Harrison," Craig said. "They look the same as they always do, highly competitive. They play hard -- good football team."

The Panthers were scheduled to have off days on Saturday and Sunday before returning to practice on Monday afternoon.