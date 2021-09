SSHS tennis enjoys successful week

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed twice this past week, traveling to Russellville on Tuesday and playing at Springdale Har-Ber on Wednesday.

The boys team defeated Russellville 3-1 in a 5A-West Conference match.

Lucas Junkermann and Boone Henley each picked up wins in singles, while the doubles team of Bryan Tran and Ezra Zaidner also won their match.

The Lady Panthers split with Russellville.

Ohla Los won at No. 1 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran also picked up a win.

"Our players came ready to win today," said head coach Clay Taylor. "They took the skills and discussions we have been having in practice and implemented them very well. They proved that we will be a top competitor in our conference."

On Wednesday against Springdale Har-Ber, it was the Lady Panthers who walked away with a 4-0 victory.

The doubles team of Williams and Tran won a marathon match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

The doubles team of Ava Anglin and Silvie Reid also picked up wins.

Los and Maribel Riley won at singles.

In boys, Har-Ber defeated the Panthers 3-1. Siloam Springs' only victory came at No. 1 singles with Junkermann picking up another victory.

The tennis teams are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday against Vilonia and Greenbrier at Arkansas Tech. Then on Wednesday, Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Springdale.

Siloam Springs vs. Springdale Har-Ber

Boys

Wildcats 3, Panthers 1

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. J. Dobbs, Springdale Har-Ber, 6-0, 6-0.

2. L. Lightner, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Junior varsity

1. P. Kelly, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Braden Ratliff, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. B. Lindenhauth, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Ace Johnson, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Doubles

1. C. Horne/T. Lawson, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Bryan Tran/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 6-1, 6-4.

2. K. King/P. Kelly, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Zac Becan/Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Girls

Lady Panthers 4, Lady Wildcats 0

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. K. Baldwin, Springdale Har-Ber, 6-0, 6-0.

2. Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. B. Andie, Springdale Har-Ber, 8-3.

Junior varsity

1. S. Arrant, Springdale Har-Ber, def. Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. E. Nelson/C. Willis, Springdale Har-Ber, 7-6, 6-4 (11-9).

2. Ava Anglin/Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. S. Davis/M. Davis, Springdale Har-Ber, 8-5.

Siloam Springs vs. Russellville

BOYS

Panthers 3, Cyclones 1

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Grant Payne, Russellville, 8-4.

2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. Garren Scarvet, Russellville, 8-3.

Doubles

1. Bryan Tran/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, def. Z. Russell/L. Meimerstout, Russellville, 8-6.

2. D. Donda/B. Burke, Russellville, def. Ace Johnson, Jadon Gill/Siloam Springs, 8-5.

GIRLS

Lady Panthers 2, Lady Cyclones 2

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. P. Davis, Russellville, 8-2.

2. A. Alford, Russellville, def. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. K. Aguilar/M. Hale, Russellville, 8-5.

2. D. Robinson/B. Burke, Russellville, def. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 8-6.