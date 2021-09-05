Suspect arrested in connection with Siloam Springs pharmacy robbery

A Watts, Okla., man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 1 in connection with a robbery at Jepson Drug.

David Allen Crow, 40 was arrested in connection with commercial burglary; theft of property; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of instruments of a crime x2, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Siloam Springs Police Officer Scott Gillming responded to a burglary call at 623 South Mount Olive Street and noticed the glass of the front door was broken, the affidavit states.

Gillming and backup officers noticed a person inside the building, who allegedly ran into the office area when Gillming was securing the front door, the affidavit states.

The officer called for the person to come out, but he allegedly did not leave the office area, the affidavit states. After a few minutes, the person allegedly came out of the office area and followed police instructions to exit the office with empty hands, the affidavit states.

One of the other officers, Corporal Steven King, secured the person who allegedly told the officers he was Crow, the affidavit states. When asked, Crow allegedly said he was in pain from a shoulder injury and went looking for pain medicine in Siloam Springs since Watts did not have a drug store, the affidavit states.

After allegedly driving around, Crow allegedly said he found Jepson Drug, the affidavit states. Crow allegedly tried to enter the building first through the south door and then through the front door, allegedly using a hammer to break the glass on the front door, the affidavit states.

Once Crow allegedly entered the building he allegedly couldn't find what he was looking for and grabbed things he recognized the name of, the affidavit states.

When asked, Crow allegedly said he allegedly took some codeine and sleeping pills but said he did not consume any of the pills, the affidavit states. After interviewing Crow, Gillming entered the store and took pictures and inventory, the affidavit states.

The officer found an empty pill bottle, the affidavit states. In the office area, Gillming found a large black trash bag with several prescriptions, the affidavit states. A store associated gave a total of damages to the building as being $699, the affidavit states.

After finishing in the store, Crow was placed under arrest, the affidavit states.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crow is being held in Benton County Jail with a cash/surety bond of $40,000.