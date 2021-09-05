Welch runs by Engineers in first game

WATTS, Okla. -- Welch (Okla.) running back Ethan Costerisan ran for a 46-yard touchdown on the last play of the second quarter go give the Wildcats a 48-0 mercy rule victory against Watts (Okla.) on Friday night.

The Wildcats led 42-0 with six seconds remaining and the ball at the 34-yard line on Watts' 80-yard field.

Costerian ran the right side, turned the corner and scored the final touchdown of the game, which ended after two quarters.

Welch finished with 22 rushes for 183 yards against a depleted Watts team, that started the game with 11 players and finished with nine. The Wildcats also had 59 passing yards.

Welch's Noah McGee rushed for a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

McGee threw a five-yard touchdown to Cash Tucker on the Wildcats' second possession for a 12-0 lead.

Mason Clinton ran for an 18-yard score as Welch led 18-0 after the first quarter.

McGee ran for a two-yard score early in the second quarter as Welch went up 26-0. He then threw a 23-yard touchdown to Clinton for a 34-0 lead.

Costerisan scored on a three-yard run for a 42-0 lead with 2:54 left.

McGee finished with 11 runs for 98 yards, while Costerisan had four runs for 57 yards.

Watts finished with 78 rushing yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Skyler Payne had nine rushes for 41 yards. Tommy Keith had 27 yards on six carries. Kyler Smith added a 28-yard run.

The Engineers are back in action at Oaks this Friday. Last year's game between the Warriors and Engineers was canceled because of covid-19.