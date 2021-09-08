No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: TV COUPLES

ACROSS

1. Sweeney Todd's weapon

6. It's in the hole?

9. Plural of #6 Across

13. Soft palate dangler

14. Each one for himself?

15. Red Cross supply

16. Short skirts

17. Flightless bird

18. Wavelike patterned silk

19. *Philip Banks' wife

21. *Dre Johnson's wife on "Black-ish" and occasional site around rain storm

23. 31st of the month, e.g.

24. E-mailed

25. Digital audio workstation

28. Essence of idea

30. Mouth infection

35. Fusses

37. Burden or load

39. Official language of Lesotho

40. Choose politically

41. Sashay

43. Thailand, formerly

44. All worked up

46. One assigned menial work

47. Rancher's unit

48. Blue jeans

50. Famous Scottish lake

52. A cause of inflation

53. Number one

55. Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's guitar

57. *Stars Hollow Luke's love interest

61. *Louise Jefferson's husband

64. Like a solitaire player

65. Government Printing Office

67. Home to BYU

69. Request to Geico

70. Calendar mo.

71. Gladdened

72. 36 inches

73. *Jake and ____ of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

74. Rub off

DOWN

1. Cuba Libre ingredient

2. Tel ____, Israel

3. Pueblo tribesman

4. Good will branch

5. Leveling to the ground

6. Congregation's echo

7. *Mitch's husband in "Modern Family"

8. Accustom

9. Long, long time

10. Baby container

11. German currency

12. Old World duck

15. The ____, an English rock band from the '80s

20. Goodbye to amiga

22. Marching insect

24. Classroom attendee

25. *Patrick's fiance on "Schitt's Creek"

26. Dig, so to speak

27. King of the gods in Wagner's "Das Rheingold"

29. Barber shop sound

31. Civil Rights icon

32. Ancient city in Africa

33. *Javen's companion on "Temptation Island" or Lamb Chops' puppeteer

34. *Marge Simpson's husband

36. Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

38. Kind of gin

42. Follow as a consequence

45. Bald Eagle to Americans, e.g.

49. Old Man's turf, according to Hemingway

51. Capital of the Republic of Macedonia

54. Fraternity letter

56. Trial's partner

57. Like a doily

58. Paella pot

59. Big cat sound

60. Blyton or Bagnold

61. Like a bloody horror movie

62. Romantic painter Francisco ____

63. December 24 and 31, e.g.

66. *Jim's co-worker and wife on "The Office"

68. Type of poem