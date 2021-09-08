No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: TV COUPLES
ACROSS
1. Sweeney Todd's weapon
6. It's in the hole?
9. Plural of #6 Across
13. Soft palate dangler
14. Each one for himself?
15. Red Cross supply
16. Short skirts
17. Flightless bird
18. Wavelike patterned silk
19. *Philip Banks' wife
21. *Dre Johnson's wife on "Black-ish" and occasional site around rain storm
23. 31st of the month, e.g.
24. E-mailed
25. Digital audio workstation
28. Essence of idea
30. Mouth infection
35. Fusses
37. Burden or load
39. Official language of Lesotho
40. Choose politically
41. Sashay
43. Thailand, formerly
44. All worked up
46. One assigned menial work
47. Rancher's unit
48. Blue jeans
50. Famous Scottish lake
52. A cause of inflation
53. Number one
55. Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's guitar
57. *Stars Hollow Luke's love interest
61. *Louise Jefferson's husband
64. Like a solitaire player
65. Government Printing Office
67. Home to BYU
69. Request to Geico
70. Calendar mo.
71. Gladdened
72. 36 inches
73. *Jake and ____ of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
74. Rub off
DOWN
1. Cuba Libre ingredient
2. Tel ____, Israel
3. Pueblo tribesman
4. Good will branch
5. Leveling to the ground
6. Congregation's echo
7. *Mitch's husband in "Modern Family"
8. Accustom
9. Long, long time
10. Baby container
11. German currency
12. Old World duck
15. The ____, an English rock band from the '80s
20. Goodbye to amiga
22. Marching insect
24. Classroom attendee
25. *Patrick's fiance on "Schitt's Creek"
26. Dig, so to speak
27. King of the gods in Wagner's "Das Rheingold"
29. Barber shop sound
31. Civil Rights icon
32. Ancient city in Africa
33. *Javen's companion on "Temptation Island" or Lamb Chops' puppeteer
34. *Marge Simpson's husband
36. Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
38. Kind of gin
42. Follow as a consequence
45. Bald Eagle to Americans, e.g.
49. Old Man's turf, according to Hemingway
51. Capital of the Republic of Macedonia
54. Fraternity letter
56. Trial's partner
57. Like a doily
58. Paella pot
59. Big cat sound
60. Blyton or Bagnold
61. Like a bloody horror movie
62. Romantic painter Francisco ____
63. December 24 and 31, e.g.
66. *Jim's co-worker and wife on "The Office"
68. Type of poem